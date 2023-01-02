BBL 2022/23 | Twitter gets divided over ‘genuis’ Michael Neser’s exceptional catch after juggling it over boundary line

The match was well in the balance until the 19th over of the Sixers’ innings, when they reached 192/7, with Jordan Silk batting on 35 off 21 balls. The batter made 41 off 22 by smashing Mark Steketee’s first ball of the 19th over for six to reduce the equation. Then the drama happened after Silk smashed the next ball, which was full and wide outside off stump, to loft it over the extra cover. Michael Neser first made the contact with the ball inside the boundary line, and then went past the ropes. After that, he flicked it back to the play arena from outside the ropes, but by jumping, he made sure his feet were not grounded.