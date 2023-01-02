BBL 2022/23 | Twitter gets divided over ‘genuis’ Michael Neser’s exceptional catch after juggling it over boundary line

Today at 12:14 PM
Cricket’s rules and regulations come into the spotlight whenever players pull off something unusual on the field. Such an incident occurred on Sunday in the Big Bash League (BBL) when Michael Neser ensured Jordan Silk’s dismissal by taking an excellent catch after juggling it past the boundary line.
Match 25 of the ongoing Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers was a high-scoring affair at The Gabba. The Heat, riding on Nathan McSweeney’s 51-ball 84 and Josh Brown’s breezy 23-ball 62, piled 224/5 batting first. In reply, the Sixers produced a spirited performance, but the target was always too big for them to see off. As a result, they closed on 209, enduring a 15-run win.
The match was well in the balance until the 19th over of the Sixers’ innings, when they reached 192/7, with Jordan Silk batting on 35 off 21 balls. The batter made 41 off 22 by smashing Mark Steketee’s first ball of the 19th over for six to reduce the equation. Then the drama happened after Silk smashed the next ball, which was full and wide outside off stump, to loft it over the extra cover. Michael Neser first made the contact with the ball inside the boundary line, and then went past the ropes. After that, he flicked it back to the play arena from outside the ropes, but by jumping, he made sure his feet were not grounded.
The replay showed Neser did not do anything wrong during the attempt, and it was a legal catch as per the MCC, which states under Law 19.5.2: "A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary."
Michael Neser's juggling act ends Silk's stay!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2023
Cue the debate about the Laws of Cricket... #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/5Vco84erpj
👏 Quite a few questions have emerged following this outstanding bit of fielding in the @BBL.@Gmaxi_32 provides expert commentary as to why this indeed was Out.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 1, 2023
See here for the Law: https://t.co/A1dNCFU9vo#MCCLawspic.twitter.com/OppIx2ufa6
Cam Green took a gully catch (Blackwood) in Adelaide and immediately threw the ball away. Out! No question asked. So what if Michael Neser, having completed an outfield catch well inside the rope, simply flicked the ball back? He’d completed the catch just as Green had. @7Cricket— Tim Lane (@TimLaneSport) January 2, 2023
#MichaelNeser will be shrouded under the covers of rules of the game but no way that should be out. He touched the ground and that should have before putting the ball back in. So he was out of the playing field after the first act itself. Doesn't make sense at all.— Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG14) January 2, 2023
Jordan Silk on Michael Neser catch:— The Run Home with Joel & Fletch (@JoelFletchSEN) January 2, 2023
“I had to apologise to the umpires… This can’t be right… I understand the ruling but I don’t agree with it.”#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/TBPLF9OElo
Big Bash should be shouting Michael Neser a bucket of KFC at the very least.— Adam Hawse (@AdamHawse) January 2, 2023
Comp hasn't had this much debate in years#BBL12
Paul Rieffel was a significant player in successful Ashes tours in the UK. I feel that Michael Neser could do the same. Will add depth to batting, good fielder and UK pitches should be his playground.— Rob Beattie (@Bunderbeats) January 2, 2023
I think it is a simple fix to the Michael Neser catch. When you make contact with ball, if your last step was out of bounds, it is a six. #BBL12 #CricketTwitter— Simon Rachy (@SimonRachy9) January 1, 2023
Michael Neser's autobiography should be called "Beyond a boundary - part 2"— Ramesh (@rmshnt27) January 1, 2023
Michael Neser’s catch was legal, but more than that, it was BRILLIANT.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 1, 2023
