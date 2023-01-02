Blair Tickner replaces Adam Milne in New Zealand's ODI squad for Pakistan, India tours

Blair Tickner has replaced Adam Milne in the New Zealand squad for the coming ODIs in Pakistan and India. Tickner’s inclusion by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) came after Milne expressed concerns about his preparation for the back-to-back series away from home, and withdrew himself from the squad.

Adam Milne has been withdrawn from New Zealand's ODI squad for the forthcoming series in Pakistan and as well as for the ODI leg in India due to concerns about his preparation. Blair Tickner is currently in Pakistan with New Zealand's Test squad and has replaced him for the 50-over contests.

Milne, aged 30, had some tightness in his hamstring at the end of the home series against India last year in November and due to that, he subsequently missed two Ford Trophy games, New Zealand's domestic 50-over tournament, the previous month.

"Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and genuine desire not to let the team down.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us. The fact he's already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus."

New Zealand's ODI team will depart for Pakistan on January 4, and play all three matches in Karachi on January 9, 11, and 13 respectively. The series against India will get underway on January 18 and see the remaining two encounters being played on January 21 and 24.

New Zealand's updated squad for the ODI series in Pakistan and India: Kane Williamson (capt - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (capt - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.