Border-Gavaskar Trophy | ‘Experienced’ Australians will be alright despite having little time to adapt to Indian conditions, remarks Andrew McDonald

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald is not too worried about their upcoming four-match Test series in India, which is known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy. McDonald believes their squad is well-experienced, and they have the ability to quickly adapt to conditions in India to stage fruitful results.

India will host Australia for a four-match Test series, scheduled to get underway on February 9 and will run till March 13. The series will be clinically tested for the visitors, who are currently in charge to confirm their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, their head coach Andrew McDonald seems they are confident about getting positive results away from home to continue their domination in red-ball cricket.

"No tour game is something we have done in the last few series, before embarking on overseas tours. We feel as though we don't need that match practice as such. We are going to go to India about a week out from the first game," said McDonald, as quoted by 7Cricket.

"But we would prefer a centre wicket in India to go through some scenario training, and we feel as though with this experienced group also that have been there before, that they won't need as long to adapt to the conditions.”

Further, McDonald highlighted that they had success in the Test series Pakistan last year, and their own groundsmen have been helping them to make that happen on a frequent basis.

“We can be creative in our own conditions. We have done it before with the Pakistan build-up in Melbourne. Dusting up wickets," the Australian coach added.

"Fit for purpose. Working with the local groundsmen who really help us in and around the country. We feel as though we can get as close to that as possible without necessarily having a practice game.”

Since the third week of last month, Australia have been dominating South Africa at home, winning the three-match Test series already with a game in hand.