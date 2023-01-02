ICC World Cup 2023 | Yo-yo test returns as India cricket team's fitness standard while BCCI establishes 20-player pool for marquee event selection

The BCCI has geared up for the World Cup set to be hosted by them later this year by introducing a host of policy decisions in the run up to the event. The body has re-introduced yo-yo tests to test fitness while putting together a list of 20 players to be in contention for selection.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has set out to prepare for the ICC World Cup 2023 at home with much gusto as the top brass of the team met in Mumbai on New Year's Day, including all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and President Roger Binny, to establish a roadmap for the team in the run-up to the marquee tournament. Secretary Jay Shah has stated the body has shortlisted a pool of 20 players for selection, with standout performers in domestic cricket allowed to stake their place among the select few.

“The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup,” he was quoted saying by Indian Express.

“In the past, one-IPL-season wonders have been fast-tracked to the India team. Now, the grind of the domestic season will be given more weightage," BCCI stated in a press release.

The National Cricket Academy in Bangalore will continue serving as the team's fitness hub, with regular strength and conditioning camps for the players. Moreover, senior members of the ODI team would likely be given rests during the upcoming IPL season to ensure they are at their peaks for the home World Cup.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” BCCI said.

Interestingly, the BCCI re-introduced the yo-yo fitness test that had drawn severe flak from senior players such as Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina when it was first introduced by the Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri duo a few years ago. It also added the Dexa test as an added metric with the examination designed to return statistics such as body fat and water percentage.

“The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customised roadmaps of the central pool of players,” the BCCI announced.