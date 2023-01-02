ODI World Cup 2023 | KL Rahul may miss out on playing XI for Indian team, reckons Sanjay Bangar

KL Rahul’s struggle with the bat has been an issue of concern for the Indian team in 2022. The batter scored 251 ODI runs from 10 matches with an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 80.19 in 2022. Also, he was sent to bat at No. 4 in the ODI series against Bangladesh and it may be an indicator that the team management is not looking at him for the opening slot.