ODI World Cup 2023 | KL Rahul may miss out on playing XI for Indian team, reckons Sanjay Bangar

India’s former batting coach Sanjay Bangar has opined that KL Rahul might not be named in the team sheet for the ODI World Cup with a lot of competition for the opening slots for the side. Rahul was off colour in 2022 and managed to score only 251 ODI runs with an average of 27.88.
KL Rahul’s struggle with the bat has been an issue of concern for the Indian team in 2022. The batter scored 251 ODI runs from 10 matches with an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 80.19 in 2022. Also, he was sent to bat at No. 4 in the ODI series against Bangladesh and it may be an indicator that the team management is not looking at him for the opening slot.
Ishan Kishan made a strong case for himself to open the innings with a double century against Bangladesh. Apart from Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, and Shikhar Dhawan are also in contention for the opening position. With so many youngsters fighting it out to earn a regular place in the national team, Sanjay Bangar thinks that KL Rahul may not play for the Indian team in the ODI World Cup to be held this year.
"Taking into account the kind of success that Ishan Kishan has had at the top of the order which means KL Rahul will have to fight for a place in the playing XI, and hence I feel that KL Rahul may not be part of the playing XI in 50-over cricket at the moment," Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo
In 2022, the Indian team saw seven players handling leadership duties. However, Hardik Pandya has been backed as the next captain to lead India after Rohit Sharma. He lead Gujarat Titans to the title run in their maiden IPL season. India are yet to lose a match under his captaincy. Bangar also praised Hardik by saying he is a strong contender.
"Hardik Pandya's career graph as far as his captaincy is concerned is pretty good because the way he led his team to the IPL championship was fabulous. So, it meant in the longer run he is going to be a strong contender to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma whenever the situation arises," Bangar explained.
