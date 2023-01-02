PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind twice with seam bowling exhibition

The incident occurred in the 60th over of the match, when Williamson was on 32 runs and looking in good touch. Shah bowled a good length delivery just outside the off-stump to start the over, and the ball angled into Williamson before shaping away close to the bat. The Pakistani players sighed in unison at how close they were to get one of the world's best out but none of them appealed. However, replays later showed that there was a slight edge as the ball traveled past the willow, which meant a review or even an appeal from the hosts would have earned them the scalp.