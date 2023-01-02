More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind twice with seam bowling exhibition

Naseem Shah was all smiles after getting the prized scalp of Kane Williamson

(Associated Press / ESPN)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:41 PM

World-class batsmen build their name in Tests with sheer resilience and the knack of letting no mistake from the opposition go unpunished. Kane Williamson is among the very top bracket of such batsmen, yet Naseem Shah managed to have him caught behind twice after not appealing the first time.

In a dramatic turn of events in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the hosts staged a spirited comeback to stifle the Black Caps despite an incident earlier in the day seeming like the final nail in the coffin of another dismal bowling performance. At the time of writing, the visitors' score read 288/6 after 84 overs, with wicket-keeper batsmen Tom Blundell and spinner Ish Sodhi both new to the crease. The collapse saw them lose five wickets for 45 runs and it all kicked off with the fierce battle between Naseem Shah and Kane Williamson

The incident occurred in the 60th over of the match, when Williamson was on 32 runs and looking in good touch. Shah bowled a good length delivery just outside the off-stump to start the over, and the ball angled into Williamson before shaping away close to the bat. The Pakistani players sighed in unison at how close they were to get one of the world's best out but none of them appealed. However, replays later showed that there was a slight edge as the ball traveled past the willow, which meant a review or even an appeal from the hosts would have earned them the scalp.

Shah, not one to get his spirits down, seemed to vow to get revenge. Just four overs later, he bowled a similar delivery to Kane and this time, the batsman nicked it to the first slip region as Sarfaraz Ahmed put in a sharp dive to secure the victim. The wicket left the Black Caps at 240/3 and was the spark behind the Men in Green's comeback as Twiteratti praised Naseem's determination to get his revenge. 

