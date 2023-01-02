PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind twice with seam bowling exhibition

Today at 5:41 PM
World-class batsmen build their name in Tests with sheer resilience and the knack of letting no mistake from the opposition go unpunished. Kane Williamson is among the very top bracket of such batsmen, yet Naseem Shah managed to have him caught behind twice after not appealing the first time.
In a dramatic turn of events in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the hosts staged a spirited comeback to stifle the Black Caps despite an incident earlier in the day seeming like the final nail in the coffin of another dismal bowling performance. At the time of writing, the visitors' score read 288/6 after 84 overs, with wicket-keeper batsmen Tom Blundell and spinner Ish Sodhi both new to the crease. The collapse saw them lose five wickets for 45 runs and it all kicked off with the fierce battle between Naseem Shah and Kane Williamson.
The incident occurred in the 60th over of the match, when Williamson was on 32 runs and looking in good touch. Shah bowled a good length delivery just outside the off-stump to start the over, and the ball angled into Williamson before shaping away close to the bat. The Pakistani players sighed in unison at how close they were to get one of the world's best out but none of them appealed. However, replays later showed that there was a slight edge as the ball traveled past the willow, which meant a review or even an appeal from the hosts would have earned them the scalp.
Shah, not one to get his spirits down, seemed to vow to get revenge. Just four overs later, he bowled a similar delivery to Kane and this time, the batsman nicked it to the first slip region as Sarfaraz Ahmed put in a sharp dive to secure the victim. The wicket left the Black Caps at 240/3 and was the spark behind the Men in Green's comeback as Twiteratti praised Naseem's determination to get his revenge.
Lovely bowling and a wonderful catch! 👏@iNaseemShah dismisses Kane Williamson #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/OyDzAwNiqq— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2023
Clear edge off the bat of Kane Williamson. Once again no review taken by Pakistan #PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/rX2i3fEOjM— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 2, 2023
Kane Williamson OUT on 36 runs as a tribute to India's 36 allout in a Test inns🤣🤣🤣@daniel86cricket— Syed Ali Muhazib🇵🇰 (@zeusxpubg) January 2, 2023
Naseem Shah dismissing Kane Williamson. Noice.😌— Moon Child 🌙🎑 |Kohli is god| 🌻 (@notsodumb_) January 2, 2023
Naseem Shah got a big fish.— Hamza Siddiqui (@HamzaSiddiqui56) January 2, 2023
Naseemoooo what a setup to Kane Williamson. Brilliant bowling and planning 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/h7e4GBJ8Ma— Ammar. (@Ammar_AliKhan) January 2, 2023
Inevitable it looked! That's brilliant from naseem shah!— Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 2, 2023
Despite knowing well what the plan was, still cdnt escape it, kane Williamson departs!
Naseem Shah has his man! Kane Williamson is out this time! Super catch by Sarfaraz Ahmed 🔥#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/xDpA17SZza— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 2, 2023
Hate it when former players & commentators address Williamson as Williams. #Williamson #KaneWilliamson #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK #PAKvsNZ #PAKvNZ— Prasanna Venkatesan (@prasreporter) January 2, 2023
Sarfaraz is a good batsman but not a good keeper. He missed the stumping chance of Kane Williamson in first test when KW was playing at 21 and he scored 200 after that. Now in 2nd test it's again Kane Williamson on 33, nobody appealed and umpires are happy. #PAKvNZ— Muhammad Hussnain Aslam (@HussnainAslam1) January 2, 2023
pitch pic.twitter.com/2QLkVjTuLH
