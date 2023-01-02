PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Babar Azam's boldness earning Pakistan crucial wicket of Henry Nicholls amidst severe collapse

The incident occurred in the 79th over of the match, with Henry Nicholls well set having already played 55 balls. Facing crafty spinner Salman Agha Ali, the batsman flashed hard at a ball turning away from off-stump only to catch a thin faint edge. The incident hardly drew a reaction from the Men in Green but attracted the attention of skipper Babar Azam. Split in two given him being the only one yearning for a review, Azam decided to trust his gut and in a last-ditch effort put his hands up to make the signal to the umpire.