PAK vs NZ | Twitter takes brutal digs at Pakistan after flat pitch in Karachi set stage for another batter-dominated dull affair

The cricketing world has been abuzz with discussions about the state of the pitches in Pakistan, especially after the hosts' first Test in the two-match series against New Zealand produced a draw following high first-innings scores on the open days of the encounter. The pitches in the subcontinent country have long been known to offer significant assistance to spin as well as pace bowlers but in recent years there has been a visible shift to batting-friendly pitches to compensate for the lack of a world-class red-ball bowling attack. However, fans were optimistic about the deciding Test in Karachi that began on Monday given the upheaval in Pakistan Cricket Board's top positions, including the departure of Ramiz Raja as chief.