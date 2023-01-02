PAK vs NZ | Twitter takes brutal digs at Pakistan after flat pitch in Karachi set stage for another batter-dominated dull affair

Today at 2:37 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board continues to tackle a surfeit of problems with the cricket community already strife at the condition of the pitches of offer in the country for Test cricket. The New Year changed little as New Zealand were met with a flat pitch again in Karachi and took full advantage.
The cricketing world has been abuzz with discussions about the state of the pitches in Pakistan, especially after the hosts' first Test in the two-match series against New Zealand produced a draw following high first-innings scores on the open days of the encounter. The pitches in the subcontinent country have long been known to offer significant assistance to spin as well as pace bowlers but in recent years there has been a visible shift to batting-friendly pitches to compensate for the lack of a world-class red-ball bowling attack. However, fans were optimistic about the deciding Test in Karachi that began on Monday given the upheaval in Pakistan Cricket Board's top positions, including the departure of Ramiz Raja as chief.
Yet, little seemed to have changed as pictures of the pitch emerged and the fear was confirmed when Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway strode out to bat after skipper Tim Southee won the toss. At the time of writing, the score read 187/1 after 48 overs with Latham the only one out so far for a well-made 71 off just 100 deliveries. Conway was unbeaten on 94 and nearing his fourth Test century while former captain Kane Williamson looked well set for 17. The bowlers seemed to have no passages to even trouble the batsmen, never mind think of scalps on the flat track.
The systematic problem in Pakistan pitches is evident by the fact that the average score in the first two innings of the last seven Test matches in the country has been an astonishing 409. Such unhealthy pitch preparations have led calls from players, coaches, and pundits for the pitches in Pakistan to offer a more even contest between bat and ball, with the hope that this will lead to more exciting and competitive Test matches. Twitterati was not far behind in raising the issue on social media, as even Iceland Cricket joined in with a brutal dig of their own.
