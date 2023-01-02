Reports | Rishabh Pant shifted to private ward in Dehradun hospital after fatal car accident

Today at 1:33 PM
According to a report published by IndiaToday, Rishabh Pant has been shifted to a private ward in the Dehradun hospital to prevent the risk of infection. Further, the report revealed that Pant is recovering well after the car accident and BCCI will take a call regarding his ligament treatment.
Rishabh Pant was recently involved in a car crash as his car collided with the divider and caught fire while returning home. The Indian cricketer was then taken to Roorkee hospital and was later transferred to Dehradun hospital. Now, according to a report published by IndiaToday, Pant has been moved to a private ward in the Dehradun hospital to prevent the risk of infection.
Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma confirmed the development to IndiaToday.
"Rishabh Pant has been shifted into a private room looking at the risk of infection. Doctors shifted Pant in a private ward yesterday evening so that there is no chance of infection,” he revealed to IndiaToday.
Pant sustained severe injuries after the fatal accident and BCCI in a statement had revealed that the cricketer suffered cuts on his forehead, ligament in his right knee and sustained abrasion injuries on the back. Sharma explained that the BCCI will take a call over Pant’s ligament treatment and will take a decision regarding the plastic surgery.
"As of now, he is recovering well. Till the time his recovery is on, he will be at Dehradun hospital and later BCCI will take the call for his ligament treatment that whether he needs to be shifted overseas or not, also for his plastic surgery a call will be taken accordingly,” he explained.
