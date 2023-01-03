BBL 2022-23 | Twitter reacts as Adama Zampa's boldness turns into embarrassment with rare reversal of 'Mankad'

Today at 4:56 PM
Bowlers have been handed the weapon of Mankad for running out batters on the non-striker's end trying to steal a few yards. Adam Zampa decided to bring the rule into play on Tuesday but failed to execute it properly, thus failing to dismiss the batter despite catching him short of the crease.
Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars were up against each other in match no. 27 of the BBL 2022-23. Renegades posted a total of 141/7 in the first innings but the most intriguing moment of the fixture unfolded in the last over of the innings. Adam Zampa was bowling the penultimate ball of the over and he decided to run out the batter at the non-striker’s end.
Zampa was midway in his action on the fifth ball but pulled out suddenly in his follow-through. Tom Rogers had taken a start from the non-striker’s end and was well down the crease. Zampa took advantage of the situation and immediately disturbed the stumps claiming a run-out. Rogers was not happy with the appeal and had started to walk off before the umpire stopped him. The incident was followed by some excellent umpiring and the decision was sent upstairs.
The third umpire checked the replays and they showed that the bowler had completely rotated his arm before pulling out of the action and running the batter out. The third umpire ruled it not out stating that the bowler’s arm has passed the verticle, the dismissal is not legitimate. With the umpire’s decision, what appeared to be a bold move from Zampa turned into an embarrassment.
Twitterati were quick to react to the incident and there was an intense debate around the controversial decision.
It's not out
Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023
Not out is the call...debate away, friends! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/N6FAjNwDO7
Right call
Here’s that failed run-out from Zampa - his arm had passed the vertical in his delivery action— Melissa Story (@melissagstory) January 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6YGylUpXuj
LOL
ZAMPA YOU FLOG #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/NvggtGJdmu— Lachy (@Lachy_Steele) January 3, 2023
Absolutely
How can one say Rogers is not taking advantage?— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 3, 2023
He has left the crease before the bowler has reached his normal release point. Completed bowling action or not it's out. Zampa well in his right. #BBL pic.twitter.com/Bs5wDKmsPW
Hopefully does
Hope Zampa takes some classes from Ashwin anna, the trend setter. They'll be playing together for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/1eZdmUEksI— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 3, 2023
This will be remembered
We will always remember where we were when Adam Zampa attempted a Mankad in the BBL derby.— Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) January 3, 2023
Good one
Good decision by the third umpire as Zampa's arm had gone past the perpendicular 🏏#CricketTwitter #BBL12— Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) January 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/1p3scKcIgC
Who are you with?
I’m with Zampa. Batsman have been taking the piss for years on this— Tom Chadwick (@TomChadwick_7) January 3, 2023
Should have been given out, and non-striker knew it straight away
True that
Adam Zampa tried to run Tom Rogers out at the non-striker's end during his delivery stride, but the batter was given Not out eventually. I'm still surprised to see that the batter was furious with what Zampa did. Zampa played by the rules, and everyone has to be OK with it! #BBL— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 3, 2023
Sad
Hey Zampa,— Higgo (@Higgo74) January 3, 2023
You don't win friends with Mankad. #BBL
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.