IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter expresses outrage as Sanju Samson's poor shot selection lets him down once again

Today at 8:16 PM
Sanju Samson has a big fan base in India and there are often calls of including him as a regular member of the Indian national team in T20Is. However, the batter missed out on another opportunity to score big in his career with poor shot selection immediately after the opposition dropped his catch.
The first T20I between Sri Lanka and India has been an exciting contest so far with Sri Lanka not allowing the Indian batters to free their arms inside the first nine overs. Also, they sent three batters back into the pavilion courtesy of batters trying to be innovative to accelerate the run rate. Sanju Samson was one of the batters to get dismissed courtesy of a poor shot selection even after his catch was dropped earlier on a lofted stroke.
Dhananjaya de Silva was bowling the seventh over and Sanju was facing the third ball of the over. He chose to take the aerial route on a tossed-up delivery and slogged it in the mid-wicket region. Charitha Asalanka came running and dived forward to take the catch. The decision of the catch was sent upstairs and the replays confirmed that the ball had bounced just before the fielder could get his fingers underneath.
However, Samson hadn’t learned his lesson by now and committed the same mistake on the fifth ball. This time the delivery was lightly outside off and the batter once again tried to hoick the delivery over the leg side. The attempt resulted in a leading edge and the fielder at short third man took an easy catch.
Fans took note of the incident and heavily criticized Samson for wasting another chance to play a significant knock in his international career.
Again...
January 3, 2023
Me too!
#BCCISelectionCommittee can I get into 🇮🇳 team? I play like Sanju Samson - close my eyes and try to hit— Gurpreet Nanda (@gurpreetnanda) January 3, 2023
Where are you?
Kahan Gaye sanju Samson ke bhakt?🫠 pic.twitter.com/0vdCXO5pAH— Nisarg Khatri (@nissargkhatrii) January 3, 2023
Very often
How often do we see Sanju Samson squandering his chances!#INDvsSL #T20— شہزاد (@shehzaad678) January 3, 2023
Let him rest guys
Sanju Samson se acha toh Rishabh Pant ICU se uth ke khel leta.— Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 3, 2023
Maybe?
Sanju Samson should have accepted Ireland's offer..india ko baksh de bhai— keshav (@kshav73) January 3, 2023
He does this always
Seriously— CR (@imcr_chandu178) January 3, 2023
I hate the way Sanju Samson Always kill his opportunities
With his own hands 🙌🤦🏾♂️#SanjuSamson
Bro Please Don't 🙏🏾#SLvsIND #INDvsSL
Once again!
Situation tailor-made for Sanju Samson and he's thrown it away. Pro-Samson guys won't reason with the fact that today was an easy situation to play in but their idolo decided to ghost in national colours! ONCE AGAIN!#INDvsSL— Krishna Anandan (@PintVulcan) January 3, 2023
He hasn't proved himself
Sanju Samson #sympathy Star— Bunny_sujith (@Bunnysujith2) January 3, 2023
When chance was given to u .you didn’t prove ur self 😂
Absolutely
Sanju samson and his inconsistency in unbearable— Karthi Kn (@karthikn_30) January 3, 2023
His talent is dying under his inconsistency#INDvSL #INDvsSL
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.