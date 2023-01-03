More Options

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter expresses outrage as Sanju Samson's poor shot selection lets him down once again

Sanju Samson was dismissed on five runs in the first T20I

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter expresses outrage as Sanju Samson's poor shot selection lets him down once again

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:16 PM

Sanju Samson has a big fan base in India and there are often calls of including him as a regular member of the Indian national team in T20Is. However, the batter missed out on another opportunity to score big in his career with poor shot selection immediately after the opposition dropped his catch.

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and India has been an exciting contest so far with Sri Lanka not allowing the Indian batters to free their arms inside the first nine overs. Also, they sent three batters back into the pavilion courtesy of batters trying to be innovative to accelerate the run rate. Sanju Samson was one of the batters to get dismissed courtesy of a poor shot selection even after his catch was dropped earlier on a lofted stroke. 

Dhananjaya de Silva was bowling the seventh over and Sanju was facing the third ball of the over. He chose to take the aerial route on a tossed-up delivery and slogged it in the mid-wicket region. Charitha Asalanka came running and dived forward to take the catch. The decision of the catch was sent upstairs and the replays confirmed that the ball had bounced just before the fielder could get his fingers underneath. 

However, Samson hadn’t learned his lesson by now and committed the same mistake on the fifth ball. This time the delivery was lightly outside off and the batter once again tried to hoick the delivery over the leg side. The attempt resulted in a leading edge and the fielder at short third man took an easy catch. 

Fans took note of the incident and heavily criticized Samson for wasting another chance to play a significant knock in his international career. 

