IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter praises Maheesh Theekshana for bringing Hardik Pandya to his knees with Waqar Younis-esque yorker

Sri Lanka were impressive with the ball in the first T20I against India as they restricted the opposition to 101/5 from 15 overs on Wankhede Stadium which is a batting-friendly surface. Maheesh Theekshana was impressive with his bowling conceding just 29 runs and taking a solitary wicket. The spinner is known for his variations but he surprised everyone in the game by using pace as his weapon to knock down Hardik Pandya.