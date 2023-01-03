IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter praises Maheesh Theekshana for bringing Hardik Pandya to his knees with Waqar Younis-esque yorker

Today at 8:51 PM
Maheesh Theekshana is one the best spinners in world cricket and he often troubles opposition batters with his variations in the amount of turn. However, Theekshana decided to use pace as his weapon by bowling a toe-crushing yorker to Hardik Pandya just like Pakistan great Waqar Younis.
Sri Lanka were impressive with the ball in the first T20I against India as they restricted the opposition to 101/5 from 15 overs on Wankhede Stadium which is a batting-friendly surface. Maheesh Theekshana was impressive with his bowling conceding just 29 runs and taking a solitary wicket. The spinner is known for his variations but he surprised everyone in the game by using pace as his weapon to knock down Hardik Pandya.
Theekshana was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Hardik was looking to switch gears. However, the bowler was aware of the intention of the batter and he came up with a brilliant plan. Theekshana fired the penultimate ball of the over at a rapid pace in the blockhole. The ball swung late and Hardik was seen having trouble while digging it out.
The sensational delivery from the spinner reminded fans of the Pakistan great Waqar Younis and even commentators emphasized it. Spectators praised the bowler for his delivery and flooded social media with their reactions.
Just wow!
January 3, 2023
Super yorker
Mahesh Theekshana bowls a Yorker 😳— cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) January 3, 2023
Which completely beats hardik pandya 🔥#HardikPandya #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/4EPBqTnd9l
Cold af
Theekshana 🥶🥶🥶🥶— YasH (@Freak_Cricketer) January 3, 2023
Impeccable
Mahesh Theekshana . What a bowler ! Impeccable control— DONTOMJAMES (@DONTOMJAMES) January 3, 2023
Watching today's game , I feel @mipaltan missed the trick by going only for genuine quickies & completely ignoring spin at the Wankhede #INDvSL #INDvsSL
Brilliant
Theekshana 😂Brilliant bowler pic.twitter.com/bWK61wsFNE— Shantanu 🎶 (@Shantanu630) January 3, 2023
Death over specialist
Theekshana can bowl yorkers too. Death Overs Specialist for CSK 🥵🔥— Rodony 𓃬 (@Rodony_) January 3, 2023
Completely
Whatte ball from Theekshana..👏🏻— Akash Marathe (@ruskievityazi) January 3, 2023
Completely caught Pandya off-guard 😵
Insane
Theekshana flooring Pandya with an insane Yorker 🔥🔥🤩, He's the best death bowler we have in lineup as well👍, Apart from being best PP and Middle overs bowler— Murphy❁ (@review_retained) January 3, 2023
CSK's new death bowler
So CSK's death bowler is Theekshana. Yorker soruvuran😂— Guruveth Avinash (@guruveth12) January 3, 2023
Never expected this
Nah, man. Theekshana is bowling yorkers now 😭😭— ; (@AIH183no) January 3, 2023
We need him to bowl in powerplay, middle overs and d3ath 😭😭
