IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter praises Maheesh Theekshana for bringing Hardik Pandya to his knees with Waqar Younis-esque yorker

Maheesh Theekshana bowled a quick yorker against Hardik Pandya

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:51 PM

Maheesh Theekshana is one the best spinners in world cricket and he often troubles opposition batters with his variations in the amount of turn. However, Theekshana decided to use pace as his weapon by bowling a toe-crushing yorker to Hardik Pandya just like Pakistan great Waqar Younis.

Sri Lanka were impressive with the ball in the first T20I against India as they restricted the opposition to 101/5 from 15 overs on Wankhede Stadium which is a batting-friendly surface. Maheesh Theekshana was impressive with his bowling conceding just 29 runs and taking a solitary wicket. The spinner is known for his variations but he surprised everyone in the game by using pace as his weapon to knock down Hardik Pandya

Theekshana was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Hardik was looking to switch gears. However, the bowler was aware of the intention of the batter and he came up with a brilliant plan. Theekshana fired the penultimate ball of the over at a rapid pace in the blockhole. The ball swung late and Hardik was seen having trouble while digging it out. 

The sensational delivery from the spinner reminded fans of the Pakistan great Waqar Younis and even commentators emphasized it. Spectators praised the bowler for his delivery and flooded social media with their reactions. 

