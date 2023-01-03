IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India clinch last-ball thriller by two runs in series opener

Today at 11:05 PM
After their recent Test series win against Bangladesh, India have carried on the winning momentum with a 2-run victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Deepak Hooda played a crucial knock of unbeaten 41 runs for the Indian team while Shivam Mavi shined with the ball taking four scalps.
India have started the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on a positive note winning the first game held at Wankhede Stadium by a margin of two runs. The hosts were invited to bat first but they suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 46/3 at one point of time. However, the lower order batters staged a late recovery to take India to a decent total of 162/5. Deepak Hooda wreaked havoc at the back end with a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from just 23 balls.
Responding to the chase of 163, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian bowlers made life difficult for them with impressive bowling. Shivam Mavi picked four wickets while conceding only 22 runs on his debut. Also, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik chipped in with a couple of wickets each. Dasun Shanaka played a lone hand for the visitors with a knock of 45 runs from 27 balls.
Well done
Bowling spinner the last over wasn’t ideal but Ant bhala to Sab bhala. Well done team india. #INDvSL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 3, 2023
If you know, you know!
A home World Cup year starts with India beating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/op6PHhoLQ6— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 3, 2023
Super spell
155 kmph ! Dismiss SHANAKA.— shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) January 3, 2023
UMRAN MALIK, WOW!
What a spell! What speed.
Never thought we would see an Indian bowler do this consistently at international level.
UMRAN MALIK WINS it for India along with Shivam Mavi.
Young guns fire for India. #INDvSL #SLvsIND #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/XtKq6Hrzml
Victory
INDIA WIN 🇮🇳❤️#INDvSL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/UtTRgbVCsE— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 3, 2023
Sri Lanka were good
Well played Sri Lanka, good win for India 🇮🇳— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 3, 2023
Congrats
THE STREAK IS OVER. I HAVE SEEN INDIA WIN! #INDvSL https://t.co/4qljrimroS pic.twitter.com/lJXtRy78ZC— Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) January 3, 2023
It's a win
India start their new chapter in t20i's with a win defending just 163— manraj singh (@manraj200427) January 3, 2023
An exceptional bowling performance
led by umran malik and shivam mavi.
A dream debut for mavi as he grabbed 4 wickets for just 22 runs
This is the lowest score defended in wankhede previous one was 209#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xQd0hBWY3o
Thriller
Axar Patel 🛐 does it !! 🇮🇳👊 India wins a thriller !! 🔥#INDvSL #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/VYtX8BL77B— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) January 3, 2023
Believe in Pandya!
We believe in you #Captain #HardikPandya #India #cheers #Win #T20 #icc pic.twitter.com/HhmjOCUNdN— Sandeep Baisla (@SandyBaisla1725) January 3, 2023
Good start
India starts 2023 with a win!pic.twitter.com/9CJIRaMymj— Sahil Vaddoriya (@sonofvaddoriya) January 3, 2023
