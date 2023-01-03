More Options

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India clinch last-ball thriller by two runs in series opener

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

India won a last-ball thriller against Sri Lanak by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium

(BCCI)

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India clinch last-ball thriller by two runs in series opener

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:05 PM

After their recent Test series win against Bangladesh, India have carried on the winning momentum with a 2-run victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Deepak Hooda played a crucial knock of unbeaten 41 runs for the Indian team while Shivam Mavi shined with the ball taking four scalps.

India have started the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on a positive note winning the first game held at Wankhede Stadium by a margin of two runs. The hosts were invited to bat first but they suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 46/3 at one point of time. However, the lower order batters staged a late recovery to take India to a decent total of 162/5. Deepak Hooda wreaked havoc at the back end with a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from just 23 balls. 

Responding to the chase of 163, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian bowlers made life difficult for them with impressive bowling. Shivam Mavi picked four wickets while conceding only 22 runs on his debut. Also, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik chipped in with a couple of wickets each.  Dasun Shanaka played a lone hand for the visitors with a knock of 45 runs from 27 balls. 

Well done

If you know, you know!

Super spell

Victory

Sri Lanka were good

Congrats

It's a win

Thriller

Believe in Pandya!

Good start

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down