IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India clinch last-ball thriller by two runs in series opener

India have started the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on a positive note winning the first game held at Wankhede Stadium by a margin of two runs. The hosts were invited to bat first but they suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 46/3 at one point of time. However, the lower order batters staged a late recovery to take India to a decent total of 162/5. Deepak Hooda wreaked havoc at the back end with a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from just 23 balls.