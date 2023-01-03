IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan's superhuman stuff with gloves makes Hardik Pandya and crowd go mad

Today at 10:01 PM
There is nothing more beautiful to watch for a captain when one of his fielders produces a stunning fielding effort. Hardik Pandya proved the same when he expressed his joy with an infectious smile and the crowd also responded with a loud cheer after Ishan Kishan pulled off a diving catch.
After India posted a total of 162/5 in the first innings, they put Sri Lanka under pressure reducing the team to 57/4 inside nine overs in the first T20I. Seamers Hardik Pandya and Shivam Mavi were impressive from the start. Umran Malik also bowled very well troubling the batters with his impressive pace but a sensational fielding effort from Ishan Kishan provided him with his first wicket.
Umran was bowling the eighth over of the innings and Charith Asalanka was facing the fifth ball. The bowler banged the delivery short and Asalanka tried to pull it instinctively. A thick top edge flew towards the fine leg region and Ishan Kishan pulled off an unreal catch. He ran to the edge of the 30-yard circle and completed the catch with a fabulous dive in the end.
Responding to Kishan’s brilliance, captain Hardik Pandya just laughed in astonishment. Also, there was a loud cheer from the crowd for an extraordinary fielding effort.
