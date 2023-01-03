IND vs SL | Jasprit Bumrah included in ODI squad for three-match series

Today at 3:43 PM
After being out of action since September 2022, Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the Indian squad by the All-India Senior Selection Committee for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah missed the 2022 T20 World Cup due to a back injury but has been deemed fit by the National Cricket Academy.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the statement from the BCCI read.
India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
