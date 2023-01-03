IND vs SL | Jasprit Bumrah included in ODI squad for three-match series

The Indian team will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series with uplifted spirits as one of the key members in the national team will return to the squad. In the latest development, Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the Indian team by the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday. 2022 was a year of struggles for Bumrah as he first missed the Asia Cup due to a back injury. The pacer then returned for the home T20I series against Australia in September but the injury resurfaced.