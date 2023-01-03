IND vs SL | Our approach was not similar to what it was before start of T20 World Cup, opines Hardik Pandya

India captain Hardik Pandya has stated ahead of the series against Sri Lanka that a difference in approach was the reason behind India’s failure in the T20 World Cup. Hardik stated that he will back the young guns as a captain for the series and the team will bounce back strongly in the format.

The Indian team exited from the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after England beat them by 10 wickets. They were heavily criticized for their failure in Australia and the cautious batting approach came. The team had adopted a different approach of starting quick in the powerplay when Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy before the World Cup. The openers were slogging hard to accelerate the run rate but the team shifted to a traditional approach to handle the pace and bounce on Australian surfaces.

The team will now host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and Hardik Pandya will lead the side. Reflecting on the team’s disappointment in the World Cup, Hardik revealed that the difference in approach hurt the side most.

"You see, I think before the World Cup, I don't think we did anything wrong. Our template, approach, everything was the same. Yes, in the World Cup, things did not go how we wanted. And I think our approach was not the same - what it was before the World Cup. What we have noticed and told the boys is that just go out there and express , which they will do. And it's up to us that how we back them,” Hardik stated in a press conference.

"What we have said is that we're going to back you to the core. All the players have that support from my side that I'm going to back them to the core. Who are here, these are the best cricketers in the country, that's the reason they are here. So, I have to make them believe that, which is a fact as well.”

With the next T20 World Cup only a year and a half away, the Indian side would be looking forward to creating a roadmap for the national side in the shortest format. However, they have a short period on their hands as the team will play only six games before the start of the IPL 2023. Hardik assured that the team will keep creating plans and everyone in the fray will get ample opportunity to prove themselves.

"Obviously, the plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will. Before IPL only six games are there, so we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward we will keep creating new plans and see which are the plans which are working for us. And going forward just make sure everyone gets ample opportunities and just that on the right time when needed just see what we need to do,” he elaborated.

India will play with a new-look squad as Suryakumar Yadav will be the vice-captain of the team. Also, a few of the senior players are either unavailable or rested and the young guns will have the responsibility to script a series win against Sri Lanka.