PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed for reminding Pakistan what they were missing with another lightning stumping

Selection of cricket teams in Asia would always remain a sensitive topic given the number of players vying for the same spot and the audience's interest in the game. One such contention in Pakistan was Sarfaraz Ahmed's abandonment from Tests and his comeback has proven the crowds right once again.
Pakistan have been reliant on individuals creating moments of brilliance or record-breaking performances to gain a foothold in a Test match in their ongoing flurry of games at home. In the second Test against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium that began on Monday, the story was no different with the Kiwis managing to eke their way out of tough situations time and again to upset the hosts. At Lunch on Day 2, the visitors are 433/9 courtesy of an unbeaten 88-run 10th wicket partnership as number 10 batsman Matt Henry bats on 56*.
However, things could have been a lot worse for the Men in Green were it not for Sarfaraz Ahmed's lightning reflexes behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper batsman, who had been brought back for the series nearly four years after last having played a Test, had proven his worth already in the first Test with scores of 86 and 53. But the 35-year-old was determined to show the whole range of skills he can provide to the team as he affected a brilliant stumping of Tim Southee off Abrar Ahmed. The New Zealand skipper danced down the tracks to heave at the ball, only to be completely done by the sharp spin away from the bat. Southee recovered quickly to return his leg to the crease but Ahmed's razor-sharp anticipation saw him collect the red cherry at stretch wide outside the stumps before disturbing the stumps in a hurry.
Twitter was all in awe and praise of Sarfaraz Ahmed as his wicket-keeping had helped halt a mini-recovery from the Kiwis after their five-wicket collapse on Day 1.
Flash hands
Bails removed in a flash ⚡— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2023
Third wicket of the innings for Abrar Ahmed ☝️#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/0D91jq2Nyq
Third one!
Super Sarfaraz! Tim Southee (10) is stumped by Sarfaraz and a third wicket for Abrar Ahmed! Pakistan on a roll this morning - NZ 349/9 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/J5UCYPNSlY— PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) January 3, 2023
Superb stumping!
SARFARAZ AHMED WHAT A STUMPING— wasay (@_wxsay7) January 3, 2023
He's back
Wicket-keeper Sarfaraz is back 😍😍— Cricrew (@CricrewPK) January 3, 2023
.
.
.#Cricket #SarfarazAhmed #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qnEEiRSqhM
One more to go
2 wickets for Abrar in the morning 🤩 this one STUMPED by sarfaraz ♥️ one more to Go 🧐 finish it off asap ✊ pic.twitter.com/NP3mkI5zXw— •⊹٭𝚉𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚝٭⊹• (@ZEENA_56) January 3, 2023
Rest job done
Abrar to Southee.. OUT Stumped!! Clever from Abrar.. He tossed one on off and tempted Southee to charge out.. Rest job done by Sarfaraz. NZ 345/9#PAKvNZ— Ali Raza (@AliRazaAnsaari) January 3, 2023
Stumped
BREAKING 🚨: Sarfaraz Stumped Southe & Also Heard Edge 😵— شایان 🇵🇰 (@DUMB_shayan) January 3, 2023
That's clean!
Fluent & clean stumping by Sarfaraz, Abrar has his third 👏#PAKvNZ— Taha 🇵🇰 (@taha_tj30) January 3, 2023
Fast hands
Fast hands by Sarfaraz behind the wickets good stumping #PAKVSNZ #Abrar #Sarfraz— Muhammad Hassan Mustafa (@BEASTHASSAN10) January 3, 2023
Seriously!
sarfaraz actually did the stumping— zehra🫧 (@misosoup711) January 3, 2023
