PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed for reminding Pakistan what they were missing with another lightning stumping

However, things could have been a lot worse for the Men in Green were it not for Sarfaraz Ahmed's lightning reflexes behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper batsman, who had been brought back for the series nearly four years after last having played a Test, had proven his worth already in the first Test with scores of 86 and 53. But the 35-year-old was determined to show the whole range of skills he can provide to the team as he affected a brilliant stumping of Tim Southee off Abrar Ahmed. The New Zealand skipper danced down the tracks to heave at the ball, only to be completely done by the sharp spin away from the bat. Southee recovered quickly to return his leg to the crease but Ahmed's razor-sharp anticipation saw him collect the red cherry at stretch wide outside the stumps before disturbing the stumps in a hurry.