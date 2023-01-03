More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed for reminding Pakistan what they were missing with another lightning stumping

Sarfaraz Ahmed has produced some moments of magic for Pakistan with the big gloves

PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed for reminding Pakistan what they were missing with another lightning stumping

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:08 PM

Selection of cricket teams in Asia would always remain a sensitive topic given the number of players vying for the same spot and the audience's interest in the game. One such contention in Pakistan was Sarfaraz Ahmed's abandonment from Tests and his comeback has proven the crowds right once again.

Pakistan have been reliant on individuals creating moments of brilliance or record-breaking performances to gain a foothold in a Test match in their ongoing flurry of games at home. In the second Test against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium that began on Monday, the story was no different with the Kiwis managing to eke their way out of tough situations time and again to upset the hosts. At Lunch on Day 2, the visitors are 433/9 courtesy of an unbeaten 88-run 10th wicket partnership as number 10 batsman Matt Henry bats on 56*. 

However, things could have been a lot worse for the Men in Green were it not for Sarfaraz Ahmed's lightning reflexes behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper batsman, who had been brought back for the series nearly four years after last having played a Test, had proven his worth already in the first Test with scores of 86 and 53. But the 35-year-old was determined to show the whole range of skills he can provide to the team as he affected a brilliant stumping of Tim Southee off Abrar Ahmed. The New Zealand skipper danced down the tracks to heave at the ball, only to be completely done by the sharp spin away from the bat. Southee recovered quickly to return his leg to the crease but Ahmed's razor-sharp anticipation saw him collect the red cherry at stretch wide outside the stumps before disturbing the stumps in a hurry.

Twitter was all in awe and praise of Sarfaraz Ahmed as his wicket-keeping had helped halt a mini-recovery from the Kiwis after their five-wicket collapse on Day 1.

