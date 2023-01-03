PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel turning the tables on embarrassed Pakistan with record 104-run partnership

New Zealand pulled off a remarkable comeback against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at the Karachi National Stadium, courtesy of a brilliant 10th-wicket partnership between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel. Cruising along on Day 1 at 234/1, New Zealand found themselves in a difficult position when five wickets fell for a paltry 45 runs. However, a half-century from Tom Blundell steadied the ship a bit for the Kiwis but a couple of quick blows from Abrar Ahmad had them reeling at 345/9.