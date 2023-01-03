PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel turning the tables on embarrassed Pakistan with record 104-run partnership

Today at 2:40 PM
The key to success in Tests is a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets regardless of conditions and clean up the tail without much ado. In the past, Pakistan have had some fearless bowling attacks capable of that and much more but were run ragged on Tuesday by a 104-run 10th-wicket partnership.
New Zealand pulled off a remarkable comeback against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at the Karachi National Stadium, courtesy of a brilliant 10th-wicket partnership between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel. Cruising along on Day 1 at 234/1, New Zealand found themselves in a difficult position when five wickets fell for a paltry 45 runs. However, a half-century from Tom Blundell steadied the ship a bit for the Kiwis but a couple of quick blows from Abrar Ahmad had them reeling at 345/9.
Just as the Men in Green looked to wrap things up before lunch, Henry and Patel put on an impressive partnership for the 10th wicket which was worth 88 runs heading into the break. Eventually, the pacer remained unbeaten for a brilliant 68 off just 81 balls while Ajaz Patel record a career-high Test score of 35 before becoming Abrar's fourth scalp in the innings.
This 103-run partnership was the fourth in a Test between a number 10 and number 11 batsman. New Zealand eventually ended on 449, settings a stiff total for the hosts regardless of the batting-friendly conditions. Twitterati were quick to troll Pakistan for letting yet another strong situation slip away while a few heaped praise on the Kiwi duo for their incredible resilience and determination, a hallmark of New Zealand's in their World Test Championship title run last season.
Brilliant stand
A brilliant final stand by Matt Henry (68*) & Ajaz Patel (35) adding 104 from 149 balls to boost the total to 449 all-out after lunch on day two.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2023
Both players notching Test PB's en-route to recording the highest 10th-wicket partnership by a visiting pair to Pakistan #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/IbPfMRmdRt
Into records
#NZvsPAK— Ahsan shah Df kz 🇵🇰 (@AhsanshahDfkz7) January 3, 2023
Highest Partnership for the 10th wicket in Tests in Pakistan:
151 - A. Mahmood & M. Ahmed, 1997
104 - Matt Henry & Ajaz Patel, 2023*
65 - A. Nazir & M. Khan, 1995
65 - M. Farooq & Salahuddin, 1965
63 - F. Cameron & B. Congdon, 1965#Cricket #PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vJzBz5wNr3
Robbed really!
Ajaz Patel robbed Matt Henry of a 100.— Hriday 🇦🇷 (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) January 3, 2023
Unpredictable team
From 234-1 to 279-6 and 279-6 to 449-10 .— manraj singh (@manraj200427) January 3, 2023
Two different sides of a totally unpredictable team .
New Zealand will be very happy with this score .Credit to ajaz patel and Matt Henry for their brilliant inning 👏 .#PAKVSNZ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/zSFkyzh3Mc
From where!?
3rd January 1902: Reggie Duff & Warwick Armstrong make the 1st 10th-wicket hundred partnership, men's Tests (120, AUS v ENG, MCG)— Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) January 3, 2023
3rd January 2023: Matt Henry & Ajaz Patel make the 27th 10th-wicket hundred partnership, men's Tests (104, NZ v PAK, Karachi)
104 literally!
New Zealand at one point 345/9 and now they finish at 449. Matt Henry scored 68* and Ajaz Patel 35 runs against Pakistan in 2nd Test match. pic.twitter.com/Jj6F3EIHPN— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 3, 2023
Great one!
New Zealand are all out for 449... A great partnership between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel for 10th wicket of 104 runs... #NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ #MattHenry #AjazPatel— Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) January 3, 2023
10th wicket wonder
New Zealand bowled out for 449 against Pakistan - a 104 runs partnership for the 10th wicket between Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2023
Series saver
Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel are snatching a easy victory from Babar's hands. Series saver partnership 🔥#NZvsPAK— Vikram 🇮🇳 (@Vikram_7777777) January 3, 2023
Who does!
Who loves Matt Henry & Ajaz Patel ?— Ian of Ardgowan, Waitaki (@UrbTurn) January 3, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.