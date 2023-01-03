More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel turning the tables on embarrassed Pakistan with record 104-run partnership

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

The 10th wicket partnership of 104 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel took New Zealand to a commanding score of 449

(ESPN Cricinfo / AP)

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel turning the tables on embarrassed Pakistan with record 104-run partnership

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:40 PM

The key to success in Tests is a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets regardless of conditions and clean up the tail without much ado. In the past, Pakistan have had some fearless bowling attacks capable of that and much more but were run ragged on Tuesday by a 104-run 10th-wicket partnership.

New Zealand pulled off a remarkable comeback against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at the Karachi National Stadium, courtesy of a brilliant 10th-wicket partnership between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel. Cruising along on Day 1 at 234/1, New Zealand found themselves in a difficult position when five wickets fell for a paltry 45 runs. However, a half-century from Tom Blundell steadied the ship a bit for the Kiwis but a couple of quick blows from Abrar Ahmad had them reeling at 345/9.

Just as the Men in Green looked to wrap things up before lunch, Henry and Patel put on an impressive partnership for the 10th wicket which was worth 88 runs heading into the break. Eventually, the pacer remained unbeaten for a brilliant 68 off just 81 balls while Ajaz Patel record a career-high Test score of 35 before becoming Abrar's fourth scalp in the innings.

This 103-run partnership was the fourth in a Test between a number 10 and number 11 batsman. New Zealand eventually ended on 449, settings a stiff total for the hosts regardless of the batting-friendly conditions. Twitterati were quick to troll Pakistan for letting yet another strong situation slip away while a few heaped praise on the Kiwi duo for their incredible resilience and determination, a hallmark of New Zealand's in their World Test Championship title run last season.

Brilliant stand

Into records

Robbed really!

Unpredictable team

From where!?

104 literally!

Great one!

10th wicket wonder

Series saver

Who does!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down