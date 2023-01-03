PAK vs NZ | Twitter slams Imam-ul-Haq as horror dismissal of in-form skipper Babar Azam leaves team reeling

Today at 4:40 PM
Run-outs are often labeled the worst way for batsmen to get dismissed in any format of the game, but even more so in Tests where the run rate is not often a matter of concern. Pakistan were left hurting after talisman and key run-getter Babar Azam was involved in a terrible mix-up on Tuesday.
Pakistan's hopeful start to the day soon turned to disappointment as the second Test approached stumps at the National Karachi Stadium on Tuesday. With the series level heading into this final encounter, the Men in Green were in a strong position after triggering a mini-collapse to have the Kiwis at 279/6. However, a 104-run last-wicket partnership took the visitors to a commanding 449 before the hosts lost two wickets with just 56 on the board.
Skipper Babar Azam seemed to steady the ship with Imam-ul-Haq, looking in fine touch once again having recently been nominated for ICC Player of the Year 2022. However, much to his fans' dismayed, he was left stranded at the crease after an unnecessary mix-up resulted in him being run out while attempting a third run. The incident occurred in the 55th over, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 99/3.
The Pakistan skipper was sprinting to the striker's end after receiving Imam's approval for a third run, only for the batter to change his mind by the time Azam approached him. The skipper left shaking his head in disbelief as he trudged back slowly to the pavilion, unwilling to return having lost his wicket for no fault of his own.
The run-out was a costly blow for Pakistan, who have already been struggling at home. Twitterati were left slamming Imam-ul-Haq who in the commentator's words "had the audacity to give grief to his captain" after what had occurred.
What's going on!
January 3, 2023
Just for 24
Babar Azam got Run-out for 24 while running with Imam-ul-Haq 😁#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/OzQcENid5Y— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) January 3, 2023
Why they hate?
Babar Azam's run out shows why Pakistani fans hate Imam ul Haq. #imam #NZvsPAK— Noor (@Man08102767) January 3, 2023
Error pro max!
OH BABAR AZAM 🙆♀️#Cricket | #CricketRoom #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Dug1nrlDcr— Cricket Room (@cricketroom_) January 3, 2023
Should sacrifice!
#PakvsNZ @babarazam258 @ImamUlHaq12— Humayun Mirza (@Humayun_110) January 3, 2023
What an awful run out of babar azam! Imam ul haq should sacrifice his wicket for skipper. Imam ul haq did the mistake. He did not run on babar’s call. Moreover babar is a better player than imam ul haq. Team needs babar on crease more.
Seems like breakup!
Every time Babar's fall of wicket seems like a break up 😭😭Kanjar Imam #NZvsPAK #PakistanCricket— Kazmi (@Basha_Kazmi) January 3, 2023
Down the river
Imam sells Babar down the river and then gets frustrated at him only. Beautiful :')— Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) January 3, 2023
So good!
Babar Was Looking so Good— Hamza Sheikh (@hamza007_) January 3, 2023
Which one?
In WHAT WORLD is your wickets more important than Babar…?— KS (@Weeb15K) January 3, 2023
Cup of tea
"I think Imam can send Babar a cup of tea" - greatest tapal tea moment yet #NZvsPAK— Jonathan Wilson (@chocci_boi) January 3, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.