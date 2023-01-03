More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter slams Imam-ul-Haq as horror dismissal of in-form skipper Babar Azam leaves team reeling

The Pakistan batsmen suffered a glaring miscommunication while running a third that cost Babar Azam his wicket

(ESPN Cricinfo / AP)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:40 PM

Run-outs are often labeled the worst way for batsmen to get dismissed in any format of the game, but even more so in Tests where the run rate is not often a matter of concern. Pakistan were left hurting after talisman and key run-getter Babar Azam was involved in a terrible mix-up on Tuesday.

Pakistan's hopeful start to the day soon turned to disappointment as the second Test approached stumps at the National Karachi Stadium on Tuesday. With the series level heading into this final encounter, the Men in Green were in a strong position after triggering a mini-collapse to have the Kiwis at 279/6. However, a 104-run last-wicket partnership took the visitors to a commanding 449 before the hosts lost two wickets with just 56 on the board.

Skipper Babar Azam seemed to steady the ship with Imam-ul-Haq, looking in fine touch once again having recently been nominated for ICC Player of the Year 2022. However, much to his fans' dismayed, he was left stranded at the crease after an unnecessary mix-up resulted in him being run out while attempting a third run. The incident occurred in the 55th over, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 99/3.

The Pakistan skipper was sprinting to the striker's end after receiving Imam's approval for a third run, only for the batter to change his mind by the time Azam approached him. The skipper left shaking his head in disbelief as he trudged back slowly to the pavilion, unwilling to return having lost his wicket for no fault of his own.

The run-out was a costly blow for Pakistan, who have already been struggling at home. Twitterati were left slamming Imam-ul-Haq who in the commentator's words "had the audacity to give grief to his captain" after what had occurred.

