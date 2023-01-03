PAK vs NZ | Twitter slams Imam-ul-Haq as horror dismissal of in-form skipper Babar Azam leaves team reeling

Skipper Babar Azam seemed to steady the ship with Imam-ul-Haq, looking in fine touch once again having recently been nominated for ICC Player of the Year 2022. However, much to his fans' dismayed, he was left stranded at the crease after an unnecessary mix-up resulted in him being run out while attempting a third run. The incident occurred in the 55th over, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 99/3.