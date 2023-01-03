Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Jaydev Unadkat becoming first-ever bowler with first-over hattrick to leave Delhi in the mud

Today at 1:17 PM
Cricket can often have a reputation for burying phoenixes and not allowing them to spark into a second life, especially in India where the competition is the highest. However, Jaydev Unadkat ensured he was an exception with his determination as his fairy tale continued with a dream start to 2023.
On the first day of the Ranji Trophy in the new year, Jaydev Unadkat wasted little time in cementing his place in the record books by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a match in the tournament's history. The left-arm pacer, who had led his team to the title two years ago in a comeback that resulted in him playing his second Test for India last month 12 years after his debut, took the new ball at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The opposition skipper Yash Dhull's decision to bat first meant the season's leading run-getter at the start of the round Dhruv Shorey walked out to bat alongside Ayush Badoni, the former taking strike.
Unadkat looked in devastating form as he dismantled the batting lineup with a brilliant exhibition of swing and seam bowling. The 31-year-old just took three balls to send Shorey's stumps flying, followed by getting a nick off Vaibhav Rawal on the very next delivery. The three-for was sealed in a fitting fashion as it was the Delhi captain that was caught dead in front.
It was a dream start for his team, who had been unbeaten so far with a win and two draws in three games but were still third in their group. Before long, Delhi were 5/6 as Unadkat's figures read 2-2-0-5 and they finally folded for 133. The bowling skipper ended with eight wickets to his name, his 21st first-class five-wicket haul.
Jaydev Unadkat's hat-trick is the 1st to be recorded in 1st over of a Ranji Trophy match
Completed 5-wicket haul in his 2nd over
7-0-20-6 (35 dot balls)
5 wicket haul for Jaydev Unadkat in Ranji trophy. His bowling figure at the moment (2-0-5-5) including Hat-trick.
