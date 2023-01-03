Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Jaydev Unadkat becoming first-ever bowler with first-over hattrick to leave Delhi in the mud

On the first day of the Ranji Trophy in the new year, Jaydev Unadkat wasted little time in cementing his place in the record books by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a match in the tournament's history. The left-arm pacer, who had led his team to the title two years ago in a comeback that resulted in him playing his second Test for India last month 12 years after his debut, took the new ball at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The opposition skipper Yash Dhull's decision to bat first meant the season's leading run-getter at the start of the round Dhruv Shorey walked out to bat alongside Ayush Badoni, the former taking strike.