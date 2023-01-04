AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as persistent rain and bad light cut short Day 1’s enthralling play in Sydney

Today at 12:45 PM
Despite losing the Test series already, South African bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje, showed promises on Day 1 of the third and final Test until rain and bad light played spoilsport in Sydney. Yet, Australia reached 147/2 at stumps on a day when 47 overs of play was possible across three sessions.
A total of 31,264 spectators came to Sydney on Wednesday to watch Day 1 of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa. They returned disappointed as they could only enjoy 47 overs of play, courtesy of gloomy weather and continuous rain. Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne’s well-made 79 and Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 54 to get to 147/2 at Stumps.
For South Africa, Anrich Nortje bowled superbly for his two wickets, which included Labuschagne’s prized scalp on the last ball of the day. It was an unplayable delivery from Nortje which angled in after pitching on a short length at a fiery 146 kph. Labuschagne tried to leave it, but he was too late to avoid the bat's shoulder edge deflecting the ball into Kyle Verreynne’s big gloves behind the stumps. Prior to that, the right-arm quick got David Warner dismissed in the fourth over of the innings after Australia had won the toss and opted to bat.
Among the other bowlers, Keshav Maharaj (0/35) and Kagiso Rabada (0/45) were expensive, going for almost four runs an over. The on-field umpires tried to tell Dean Elgar multiple times to bowl the spinners due to bad light, but the South African skipper denied the proposal.
January 4, 2023
The lion-hearted Anrich Nortje strikes again! 🦁— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2023
And he loves it! #PlayOfTheDay#AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/QkOjdyKm6U
Another break for BAD LIGHT. #AUSvSA— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2023
How the hell in today’s modern world with lights on does the cricket get stopped due to #badlight #AUSvsSA— Jason Byrnes (@hrtjasedarwin) January 4, 2023
Test match cricket the game that just keeps shooting it selfs in the foot #AUSvSA #badlight 🤦🏼— Nugget (@chrisoconnor35) January 4, 2023
A reminder that the weather in Sydney yesterday and the day before was glorious. This match didn’t need to start on the 4th #AUSvSA— Charles Haig (@charles_haig01) January 4, 2023
So there's going to be a BBL game on about 8km from where a Test is off due to bad light/rain 🤣#AUSvSA #bbl12— Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 4, 2023
Hate to say it but Sydney needs to become a pink ball test. Remove the light issue already#AUSvSA— Shreya 🇦🇺 (@itsshreyaaaaa) January 4, 2023
The Sydney test and rain has to be one of the more frustrating common occurrences in cricket #AUSvSA— Tom Carmody* (@TomCarmody95) January 4, 2023
I hate Sydney #AUSvSA— Sean Sturrock (@garrygroundwork) January 4, 2023
