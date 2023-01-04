AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as persistent rain and bad light cut short Day 1’s enthralling play in Sydney

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje bowled superbly for his two wickets, which included Labuschagne’s prized scalp on the last ball of the day. It was an unplayable delivery from Nortje which angled in after pitching on a short length at a fiery 146 kph. Labuschagne tried to leave it, but he was too late to avoid the bat's shoulder edge deflecting the ball into Kyle Verreynne’s big gloves behind the stumps. Prior to that, the right-arm quick got David Warner dismissed in the fourth over of the innings after Australia had won the toss and opted to bat.