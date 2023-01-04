AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa’s celebrations turn into disappointments following Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket decision overturned

Today at 9:36 AM
There were numerous incidents where batters survived due to the technology and the third umpires by the barest of margins. Such an incident occurred on Wednesday when Manus Labuschagne, despite being given out by the on-field umpire, got his decision overturned by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.
Dean Elgar’s South Africa lost the three-match Test series against Australia with a game to spare after losing back-to-back contests in a humiliating manner. On Day 1 of the third and final Test in Sydney, the visitors did not manage to stage a heroic performance either as Australia, riding on Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 73 and Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 51, reached 138/1 after 43 overs until bad light stopped play during the second session. However, South Africa felt they had Labuschagne caught at first slip by Simon Harmer, only to be proved wrong later on.
The incident happened during the 40th over of Australia’s innings when Labuschagne, batting on 70, tried to drive Marco Jansen’s fullish outside off-stump delivery only to get a thick inside edge. The ball went to the left of Harmer, who reached down and plucked it close to the ground. Each and every South African player leaped in joy assuming they got the No. 1 Test batter in the world without much damage, and when they saw the on-field umpires were discussing whether it was a clean catch, some of them, including wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, signalled towards them it was a clean catch. The on-field umpire Paul Reiffel convinced, and gave the soft signal as out before sending it upstairs.
However, TV umpire Richard Kettleborough thought otherwise. He checked several angles and zoomed in check whether Harmer’s fingers were under the ball or not. A few minutes later, a side angle suggested the ball might touch the ground. A loud cheer came from the Sydney crowd when he said on air, "the ball may be on the floor.” After that, he told Reiffel to change the decision, which predictably South African players did not like as there was little conclusive evidence to overturn it.
What are you're thoughts on this?
January 4, 2023
It looks not out!
How are these Yarpies still complaining about that catch ??? It was so clearly not out. I’m gonna get very, very angry if I see another albino have a hissy fit! #AUSvsSA #Cricket— Craig McMannerson (@c_mcmannerson) January 4, 2023
That was very confusing!
Kettleborough is a top class Umpire, I’m sure I’ve seen him and Gaffaney nail an entire Test Match. That was out, no CLEAR evidence it wasn’t. But he’s a great umpire so I’m good with his decision. That’s cricket. Weird game eh #AUSvsSA— Toby Draper (@Lerone17) January 4, 2023
It showed as if ball was touching!
Influence of home broadcaster in cricket ... why didn't the TV umpire get the zoomed in replay from the front that showed Harmer got the fingers under the Labuschagne catch?— Ken Borland (@KenBorland) January 4, 2023
Suddenly it appeared 5 minutes later ...
Big misjudgment!
Labuschagne given out caught. South Africans claimed the catch. The front on replay looked like it was caught. Side on view looked inconclusive at best. Yet the third umpire overturned the decision. The Proteas were hard done by there. #AUSvSA— St Neil 🔴⚪️⚫️🇦🇺 (@neil_saints) January 4, 2023
But very they were very sure!
Labuschagne was given out on field with the soft signal of out for a low catch at slip— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 4, 2023
Ball hit the ground, not out!#AUSvSA
You mean Nagin celebrations?
Ball touched the ground before catch completed but harmer confident he caught cleanly and claim he caught marnus labuschagne catch#AUSvSA #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/uYd6zsRmpm— Somnath Chakraborty ⚽🏏 (@Somnath44333169) January 4, 2023
Hahaha may be!
Terrible call.— Kenneth Petersen (@Kenny_Ronin) January 4, 2023
Is it?
Pretty weird call from the 3rd umpire… that was surely inconclusive - And the soft signal was out.— Harold Siyaya (@Haroldsiyaya) January 4, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.