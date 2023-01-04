More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa’s celebrations turn into disappointments following Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket decision overturned

South Africa’s celebrations turn into disappointments following Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket decision overturned.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:36 AM

There were numerous incidents where batters survived due to the technology and the third umpires by the barest of margins. Such an incident occurred on Wednesday when Manus Labuschagne, despite being given out by the on-field umpire, got his decision overturned by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Dean Elgar’s South Africa lost the three-match Test series against Australia with a game to spare after losing back-to-back contests in a humiliating manner. On Day 1 of the third and final Test in Sydney, the visitors did not manage to stage a heroic performance either as Australia, riding on Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 73 and Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 51, reached 138/1 after 43 overs until bad light stopped play during the second session. However, South Africa felt they had Labuschagne caught at first slip by Simon Harmer, only to be proved wrong later on.

The incident happened during the 40th over of Australia’s innings when Labuschagne, batting on 70, tried to drive Marco Jansen’s fullish outside off-stump delivery only to get a thick inside edge. The ball went to the left of Harmer, who reached down and plucked it close to the ground. Each and every South African player leaped in joy assuming they got the No. 1 Test batter in the world without much damage, and when they saw the on-field umpires were discussing whether it was a clean catch, some of them, including wicket-keeper  Kyle Verreynne, signalled towards them it was a clean catch. The on-field umpire Paul Reiffel convinced, and gave the soft signal as out before sending it upstairs.

However, TV umpire Richard Kettleborough thought otherwise. He checked several angles and zoomed in check whether Harmer’s fingers were under the ball or not. A few minutes later, a side angle suggested the ball might touch the ground. A loud cheer came from the Sydney crowd when he said on air, "the ball may be on the floor.” After that, he told Reiffel to change the decision, which predictably South African players did not like as there was little conclusive evidence to overturn it.

