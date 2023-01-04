AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa’s celebrations turn into disappointments following Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket decision overturned

The incident happened during the 40th over of Australia’s innings when Labuschagne, batting on 70, tried to drive Marco Jansen’s fullish outside off-stump delivery only to get a thick inside edge. The ball went to the left of Harmer, who reached down and plucked it close to the ground. Each and every South African player leaped in joy assuming they got the No. 1 Test batter in the world without much damage, and when they saw the on-field umpires were discussing whether it was a clean catch, some of them, including wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, signalled towards them it was a clean catch. The on-field umpire Paul Reiffel convinced, and gave the soft signal as out before sending it upstairs.