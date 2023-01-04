More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to ‘pumped up’ Anrich Nortje after his missed run-up coupling with false cut get rid of David Warner

Nortje gets Warner early in Sydney Test.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:02 AM

Like many other sports, mind games come into play in cricket as well, and those who manage to hold their nerves end up getting rewards. In Sydney Test, Anrich Nortje had the last laugh against David Warner just after the former missed the run-up against the ultra-aggressive batter to trick him.

Last week, David Warner was the talk of the town during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa after he notched a superb double century at the MCG on his 100th appearance in red-ball cricket. The 36-year-old tried to carry on the momentum in Sydney with his familiar aggressive approach, but the ploy did not work out this time as he fell for 10 off 11 balls, to Anrich Nortje.

Batting first, Australia got off to a decent start, with Warner hitting two fours inside three overs to keep themselves on the front foot. Then, during the 4th over against Warner, Nortje pulled out of his run-up after bowling three dots to the Aussie batter. After that, the right-arm quick bowled a good length delivery on the fifth-stump line at a rapid 144 kph, which Warner tried to cut, only to find a thick outside edge. The ball went straight to Marco Jansen, who caught it comfortably at the first slip.

After getting the prized wicket, Nortje screamed in joy as it was premeditated to get Warner in that fashion, and Twitterati, as well as his South African teammates, joined hands to congratulate him.

