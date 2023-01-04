AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to ‘pumped up’ Anrich Nortje after his missed run-up coupling with false cut get rid of David Warner

Batting first, Australia got off to a decent start, with Warner hitting two fours inside three overs to keep themselves on the front foot. Then, during the 4th over against Warner, Nortje pulled out of his run-up after bowling three dots to the Aussie batter. After that, the right-arm quick bowled a good length delivery on the fifth-stump line at a rapid 144 kph, which Warner tried to cut, only to find a thick outside edge. The ball went straight to Marco Jansen, who caught it comfortably at the first slip.