AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to ‘pumped up’ Anrich Nortje after his missed run-up coupling with false cut get rid of David Warner

Like many other sports, mind games come into play in cricket as well, and those who manage to hold their nerves end up getting rewards. In Sydney Test, Anrich Nortje had the last laugh against David Warner just after the former missed the run-up against the ultra-aggressive batter to trick him.
Last week, David Warner was the talk of the town during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa after he notched a superb double century at the MCG on his 100th appearance in red-ball cricket. The 36-year-old tried to carry on the momentum in Sydney with his familiar aggressive approach, but the ploy did not work out this time as he fell for 10 off 11 balls, to Anrich Nortje.
Batting first, Australia got off to a decent start, with Warner hitting two fours inside three overs to keep themselves on the front foot. Then, during the 4th over against Warner, Nortje pulled out of his run-up after bowling three dots to the Aussie batter. After that, the right-arm quick bowled a good length delivery on the fifth-stump line at a rapid 144 kph, which Warner tried to cut, only to find a thick outside edge. The ball went straight to Marco Jansen, who caught it comfortably at the first slip.
After getting the prized wicket, Nortje screamed in joy as it was premeditated to get Warner in that fashion, and Twitterati, as well as his South African teammates, joined hands to congratulate him.
TEST MATCH CRICKET— 🇬🇧🇺🇦 VWH Portsmouth | Solidarity with Ukraine (@VWHPortsmouth) January 3, 2023
3rd Test | 🇦🇺 Australia vs 🇿🇦 South Africa
WICKET
David Warner (10 runs scored)
c Jansen b Nortje
FALL OF WICKET
AUS (1st) 12 - 1
3.4 overs
Image Credits: Fox Sports 501 (Cricket) pic.twitter.com/qcs64eFQSr
David Warner disappoints again, bye bye. I never want to see you play cricket again. Your career is done, and we’ve all known it for 2 years now. Only real cricket fans knew your over zealous reaction was the end.— backtheb (@nozlynn_) January 3, 2023
Last Match double centurion David Warner out on just 10 runs by Andre Nortje.— Surinder (@navsurani) January 3, 2023
Australia 13/1.#AUSvSA
Normal service resumed. #DavidWarner #AUSvSA #AUSvRSA— Paul Daniel (@pauld08) January 3, 2023
Did I just hear Nortje tell David Warner to “get f@$ked”? #AUSvRSA #AUSvSA— Average Dad (@screamsofdad) January 3, 2023
About time David Warner retired, another failure #AUSvRSA— Hilly73 💉💉✈️ (@hillyshoist) January 3, 2023
David Warner will never score another test 100.— the500punting (@the500punting) January 3, 2023
Lol Ofc David Warner out for 10. Nature has restored #AUSvsSA— steff ⭐️ (@stefffekete) January 3, 2023
David Warner's back, baby!— shane (@eshaaanes) January 3, 2023
