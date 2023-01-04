PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as bloodthirsty Daryl Mitchell's relentless efforts finally get better of Sarfaraz Ahmed in controversial stumping decision

Saud Shakeel had cruised to his century and Sarfaraz Ahmed collected his runs at a quick rate, frustrating the visiting outfit, He had already raced to 78 in just over a hundred balls when Tim Southee called in Daryl Mitchell to bowl in desperation. The medium-pacer averaged over 100 in the format and had just two wickets to his name, seemingly carrying no threat with him. However, his first ball surprised many including Ahmed, as it nipped back in sharply off length to hit the batter on the kneepad. Amidst a voracious appeal, the umpire took his time to raise a finger sending the Kiwi into an ecstatic celebration. They were eventually let in dismay when the review showed there was a faint edge.