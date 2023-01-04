PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as bloodthirsty Daryl Mitchell's relentless efforts finally get better of Sarfaraz Ahmed in controversial stumping decision

Today at 5:59 PM
High-scoring Tests can often trudge on to no ends for both spectators and the players, which means moments of inspiration, when they come about, seem all the more special. With Pakistan threatening to draw to parity, Daryl Mitchell struck in his first over courtesy of some Tom Blundell brilliance.
The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Karachi National Stadium has been yet another in a string of high-scoring games in the subcontinental nation which seems to threaten a no result every time the midway point of the game comes about. The Kiwi had batted 131 overs in the first innings to amass a total of 449 and Pakistan have already played 101 overs as they trail by 112 runs. However, the men from Down Under have crucially managed to snap five wickets at Tea on Day 3, thus rocking Pakistan close to the day's end by breaking a formidable 15-run partnership.
Saud Shakeel had cruised to his century and Sarfaraz Ahmed collected his runs at a quick rate, frustrating the visiting outfit, He had already raced to 78 in just over a hundred balls when Tim Southee called in Daryl Mitchell to bowl in desperation. The medium-pacer averaged over 100 in the format and had just two wickets to his name, seemingly carrying no threat with him. However, his first ball surprised many including Ahmed, as it nipped back in sharply off length to hit the batter on the kneepad. Amidst a voracious appeal, the umpire took his time to raise a finger sending the Kiwi into an ecstatic celebration. They were eventually let in dismay when the review showed there was a faint edge.
Yet, it only took Mitchell four balls to write the wrong. He hurtled a full ball down the leg at Ahmed with Tom Blundell up to the stumps. Attempting a flick, the batter almost fell over outside the crease but recovered well to get his back foot landed inside the crease. However, through this entire sequence, Blundell's sharp hands had dislodged the bails in a jiffy after a difficult collect behind Sarfaraz's legs. Replays showed while the foot had landed in time, for the briefest moments it had risen in the air a second time as Ahmed regained his balance. A shocked Sarfaraz had to walk back to the pavilion shaking his head as Twiteratti reacted to what could be a turning point in the game.
