AUS vs SA | Twitter lauds ‘run-machine’ Steve Smith for his 30th Test century surpassing Don Bradman’s tally

With an average of 60.89 and a total run tally of 8,647, Smith has been highly regarded as the greatest Test batsman in modern-day cricket. He has only now Ricky Ponting (41 in 168 Tests), and Steve Waugh (32 in 168 Tests) ahead of him in the chart of most Test hundred by Australians, and is currently joint third alongside Matthew Hayden (30 in 103 Tests). In terms of overall Test runs, Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Waugh (10,927) are the three who are ahead of him.