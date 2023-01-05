More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter lauds ‘run-machine’ Steve Smith for his 30th Test century surpassing Don Bradman’s tally

Steve Smith continued his red-hot form on Thursday by hitting another glorious hundred against South Africa.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:53 AM

Consistent success at the highest level in international cricket makes the difference between good batsmen and great batsmen. Steve Smith can easily be called the greatest red-ball batter in modern cricket, and his record of 30 hundreds and a tally of 8,647 runs in 92 Tests speak volumes.

Steve Smith continued his red-hot form on Thursday by hitting another glorious hundred against South Africa on Day 2 of the third and final Test of the series at his home ground Sydney Cricket Ground. It was Smith's 30th Test hundred overall, helping him to get past the tally of ‘Sir’ Don Bradman, who had notched 29 hundreds in 52 Test matches. Smith, meanwhile, has overtaken him in his 92nd Test.

With an average of 60.89 and a total run tally of 8,647, Smith has been highly regarded as the greatest Test batsman in modern-day cricket. He has only now Ricky Ponting (41 in 168 Tests), and Steve Waugh (32 in 168 Tests) ahead of him in the chart of most Test hundred by Australians, and is currently joint third alongside Matthew Hayden (30 in 103 Tests). In terms of overall Test runs, Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Waugh (10,927) are the three who are ahead of him.

However, Smith did not last long moments after reaching the special milestone. He fell to Keshav Maharaj during the 110th over of the innings after scoring 104 off 192 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

