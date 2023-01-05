IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka scripts series equaliser with 16-run victory

Yesterday at 11:24 PM
Sri Lanka have bounced back in the three-match T20I series against India with a 16-run victory and equalised the scoreline by 1-1. Dasun Shanaka displayed a heroic effort for Sri Lanka scoring unbeaten 56 runs from 22 balls and taking a couple of wickets to help the team score a victory.
After suffering a close defeat in the first game, Sri Lanka added some spice to the series in the second match equalising the scoreline 1-1 with a 16-run win. India won the toss in the game and chose to bowl first but things started to go wrong for the hosts right from the start. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis scored 80 runs for the first wicket as the latter scored a fifty. Dasun Shanaka was the highest run-scorer with unbeaten 56 runs from 22 balls.
They were at the top of the opposition in the second innings as the bowlers reduced India to 34/4 inside the first six overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel stitched a crucial partnership and pushed the team scoreboard near the target but they were unable to pull off a victory. Axar scored 65 runs while Suryakumar played a knock of 51 runs. Sri Lankan bowlers displayed a collective effort with the trio of Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, and Dasun Shanaka taking a couple of wickets each.
Banger
I. C. Y. M. I! @umran_malik_01's timber strike to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa 👌 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Fs33WcZ9ag #TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ws8mPgS7oq
He was excellent
Congratulations lads for the wonderful win. Skip @dasunshanaka1 did excellent with bat & the ball. Wonderful last over bowled.👍👏👏👏#INDvSL— Jayantha Dissanayaka (@jdissanayaka) January 5, 2023
Banuka obliged our friend @visheshtaa_j 😂 https://t.co/Ha79toeEjR
Hard luck
Hard luck for 🇮🇳. First, their bowling line up toiled hard and was hammered. And, then, their top order collapsed quite rapidly. Hence, SKY had to play cautiously. Brilliant partnership b/w him and Axar Patel. But, it wasn't enough. Looking forward to the deciding match. #INDvSL— Shazil Shujah (@ShazilShujah) January 5, 2023
Well played
Well played Axar Patel & back 2 back sixes.#axarpatel #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/afET5Vm0YV— Deepak Reddy (@DeepakR75976330) January 5, 2023
Bappu
Bappu and Sky today 😭💙💙🇮🇳— Lyrical World (@lyrical_guy20) January 5, 2023
Great character shown by Bappu with some range hitting 🙏🛐#CricketTwitter #axarpatel #INDvSL #INDvsSL https://t.co/xpRVmY5ERu pic.twitter.com/xnHyCuviB0
Bad day for him!
Today hagranga golden duck 🦆 with bat— wasi (@kangana_memes) January 5, 2023
3 overs 41 runs with ball 🤣🤣🤣🤣#INDvSL #CricketTwitter#Cristiano #cricketmemes@Wanindu49 pic.twitter.com/60HkiXQdZl
Thriller
What a thrilling match like #csk in final.enjoyed more.wonderful knock by #axarpatel and #ShivamMavi .I didn't expect this from Mavi . wow what a playing. #INDvSL Ind is loosed the match but the approach is Super..— MS_DHONI (@MSSevanism_7) January 5, 2023
Well played Axar
Sri Lanka won by 16 runs... Remember those extra 16 runs in 2nd over by Arshdeep. Well played Axar & Mavi 🔥🔥#INDvSL #axarpatel #mavi #UmranMalik— Nazim Hussain (@NazimRaz) January 5, 2023
Perfect song
I tried so hard and got so far, but in the end...💔🥲#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gNoYCL0Ah3— Goat Man Adani 🇮🇳 (@GoatManAdani) January 5, 2023
Mr. Consistent
Dasun Shanaka is no less a player than H.Pandya, and his consistent also, but he goes unsold in IPL, sometimes, it is hard to understand by what dynamics the cricketers are bought or selected. #INDvSL #dasunshanaka @irbishi @joybhattacharj— Deepak Vaishya (@deepakvaishya26) January 5, 2023
