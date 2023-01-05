More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka scripts series equaliser with 16-run victory

Sri Lanka won the second ODI against India with 16 runs

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 11:24 PM

Sri Lanka have bounced back in the three-match T20I series against India with a 16-run victory and equalised the scoreline by 1-1. Dasun Shanaka displayed a heroic effort for Sri Lanka scoring unbeaten 56 runs from 22 balls and taking a couple of wickets to help the team score a victory.

After suffering a close defeat in the first game, Sri Lanka added some spice to the series in the second match equalising the scoreline 1-1 with a 16-run win. India won the toss in the game and chose to bowl first but things started to go wrong for the hosts right from the start. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis scored 80 runs for the first wicket as the latter scored a fifty. Dasun Shanaka was the highest run-scorer with unbeaten 56 runs from 22 balls. 

They were at the top of the opposition in the second innings as the bowlers reduced India to 34/4 inside the first six overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel stitched a crucial partnership and pushed the team scoreboard near the target but they were unable to pull off a victory. Axar scored 65 runs while Suryakumar played a knock of 51 runs. Sri Lankan bowlers displayed a collective effort with the trio of Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, and Dasun Shanaka taking a couple of wickets each. 

