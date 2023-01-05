IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka scripts series equaliser with 16-run victory

After suffering a close defeat in the first game, Sri Lanka added some spice to the series in the second match equalising the scoreline 1-1 with a 16-run win. India won the toss in the game and chose to bowl first but things started to go wrong for the hosts right from the start. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis scored 80 runs for the first wicket as the latter scored a fifty. Dasun Shanaka was the highest run-scorer with unbeaten 56 runs from 22 balls.