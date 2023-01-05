More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to 'charged up' Kasun Rajitha bending ball through air to dismiss Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was dismissed on two runs in the first T20I

(BCCI)

When the bowlers make the ball talk through the air by swinging it both ways, it is a very beautiful sight to watch. Kasun Rajitha produced similar sort of scenes at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium cleaning up Ishan Kishan on a score of just 2 with a beautiful inswinger.

After being involved in a last-ball thriller against India in the first T20I, Sri Lanka have been a dominant force throughout the second game. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 206/6 and to cap it off reduced India to 21/3 in 2.1 overs. Kasun Rajitha played a vital part in engineering this collapse dismissing both the Indian opener but his delivery to Ishan Kishan was the most impressive ball of the match. 

Rajitha came to bowl the second over while Ishan Kishan was aiming to steer the run rate as the hosts were chasing a target above 200. The pacer bowled a full delivery in line of the off stump on the very first ball of the over. However, the delivery curved back into the batter courtesy of a late swing, and Kishan completely missed the line of the ball. 

The batter went across the line trying to slog the ball and the ball crashed into middle and off. It was a stunning display of swing bowling from Rajitha as the cricket world praised him on Twitter.  

