IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to 'charged up' Kasun Rajitha bending ball through air to dismiss Ishan Kishan

When the bowlers make the ball talk through the air by swinging it both ways, it is a very beautiful sight to watch. Kasun Rajitha produced similar sort of scenes at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium cleaning up Ishan Kishan on a score of just 2 with a beautiful inswinger.
After being involved in a last-ball thriller against India in the first T20I, Sri Lanka have been a dominant force throughout the second game. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 206/6 and to cap it off reduced India to 21/3 in 2.1 overs. Kasun Rajitha played a vital part in engineering this collapse dismissing both the Indian opener but his delivery to Ishan Kishan was the most impressive ball of the match.
Rajitha came to bowl the second over while Ishan Kishan was aiming to steer the run rate as the hosts were chasing a target above 200. The pacer bowled a full delivery in line of the off stump on the very first ball of the over. However, the delivery curved back into the batter courtesy of a late swing, and Kishan completely missed the line of the ball.
The batter went across the line trying to slog the ball and the ball crashed into middle and off. It was a stunning display of swing bowling from Rajitha as the cricket world praised him on Twitter.
What a delivery!
January 5, 2023
Good observation
General observation about #IshanKishan is that pressure affects his performance… invariably fails while chasing, loses focus and momentum with wickets falling around him… #INDvSL #T20I— Kanand🇮🇳 (@kanandbhatt) January 5, 2023
Not fair
Ishan Kishan has the same SR(128) of Babar Azam. One is called pocket dynamite and other is called statpadder. Not fair#INDvSL #IshanKishan— Anurag™ (@Right_gaps) January 5, 2023
Ripper
Kasun Rajitha clean bowled Ishan Kishan with a ripper 🔥#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/atZfojq4qQ— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Mujha_q_Nakala) January 5, 2023
Physics
Ishan Kishan is like a physics equation, when conditions are ideal he works perfectly. When not, then 🚶— Elijah Impey 🐡 (@BreatheRaina) January 5, 2023
Noice
#INDvsSL #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/qgrIoQsLkk— M Rameez Naqvi (@LeftyRameez) January 5, 2023
Riksy bet
Ishan Kishan is still a risky option in T20i i think given his high backlift.#INDvSL #T20 #Cricket #CricketTwitter— राहुल (@drumm_drew) January 5, 2023
Forgettable times
#ishankishan just Forgettable innings for ishan kishan— Prakash Abhinav (@PrakashAbhinav3) January 5, 2023
Someone please answer!
Ruturaj can't play swing..Ok ! And Ishan Kishan is a maestro of playing swing right ? Huh ? pic.twitter.com/ZHnoJhRabM— Shantanu 🎶 (@Shantanu630) January 5, 2023
Every Rutu fan right now
Ruturaj Gaikwad watching Ishan Kishan walking back to pavilion #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/5CgEShauKy— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) January 5, 2023
