IND vs SL | Twitter slams Arshdeep Singh for gifting 11 extra runs with no-ball hattrick

Today at 8:01 PM
Ever since Arshdeep Singh has made his international debut, he has been impressive with his ability to swing the ball both ways and using the left-arm angle tactfully. However, the bowler recorded an embarrassing feat to his name by bowling a hattrick of no balls and awarding 12 extra runs.
Sri Lanka started the second T20I of the series against India in an unexpected manner as their opening pair got off to a flier, scoring 80 runs inside the first eight overs. Kusal Mendis notched up a half-century after looking looking scrappy at the start, significantly aided by a hattrick of no balls that changed the momentum in his favour.
Arshdeep Singh returned from injury after the first T20I and was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a short of a length delivery and Kusal missed the pull. It was a wide ball but the third umpire informed the field umpire’s that Arshdeep had overstepped the line and it was a no-ball.
The left-arm seamer bowler an inswinging delivery striding down the leg om the free-hit ball and Kusal flicked it for four runs. However, the pain and agony didn’t end there as it was the second time where the bowler had overstepped his crease. The very next ball was a knockout punch by the batter as he tonked another full delivery down the leg towards fine leg for a six. After bowling two no-balls in a row, Arshdeep was expected to finish the over with a legitimate ball. But to add to the damage caused by six runs, Arshdeep’s indiscipline compelled India to bowl one more ball in the over.
The pacer conceded a hattrick of sixes and the captain clearly looked disturbed by such a disappointing performance. Also, fans heavily criticized the bowler for causing such damage to the team.
Brilliant Hatrick!
January 5, 2023
Sad
Arshdeep ne phir gaali khane vala kaam kar diya. Kya yaar #INDvSL— nilesh (@nile_05) January 5, 2023
LOL!
Bumrah when he meets Arshdeep those no ballspic.twitter.com/RpdEBo1Wpf— M. (@IconicKohIi) January 5, 2023
Sri Lanka smashed him badly
Just saw the score and Arshdeep went for 19 runs in an over? NINETEEEN?— G. (@Bibliophileeyy) January 5, 2023
True that
Arshdeep singh 🥲 giving Bumrah vibes pic.twitter.com/WzGk7eq81a— Mr.laZy (@shaik_ziaullah) January 5, 2023
Hmm
arshdeep ka bank account check krwa lo— rohan (@rhoehan11) January 5, 2023
The king
Arshdeep singh the king of no balls— PIYUSH (@AllRounder___) January 5, 2023
Bumrah + arshdeep = 💀
Possible
Arshdeep ko kisi ne inside edge season 4 ki script di hai kya?👀#INDvSL #Arshdeep— Shubh Shukla (@ShubhSh10960108) January 5, 2023
Wow!
Arshdeep make new record 💥 of No bowl Hattrick 💥 #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsSL #INDvsSL #Arshdeep #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/LrNvsUByJT— Indresh kumar 🇮🇳 (@TheIndresh_IND) January 5, 2023
Amazing
3 no balls by Arshdeep and 1 no balls by Shivam Mavi in power play..— Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) January 5, 2023
Like for more such updates#INDvsSL #HardikPandya #sanju #Kohli #Tripathi
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.