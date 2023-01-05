More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter slams Arshdeep Singh for gifting 11 extra runs with no-ball hattrick

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Arshdeep Singh bowled three no-balls in a row against Sri Lanka

(BCCI)

IND vs SL | Twitter slams Arshdeep Singh for gifting 11 extra runs with no-ball hattrick

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:01 PM

Ever since Arshdeep Singh has made his international debut, he has been impressive with his ability to swing the ball both ways and using the left-arm angle tactfully. However, the bowler recorded an embarrassing feat to his name by bowling a hattrick of no balls and awarding 12 extra runs.

Sri Lanka started the second T20I of the series against India in an unexpected manner as their opening pair got off to a flier, scoring 80 runs inside the first eight overs. Kusal Mendis notched up a half-century after looking looking scrappy at the start, significantly aided by a hattrick of no balls that changed the momentum in his favour. 

Arshdeep Singh returned from injury after the first T20I and was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a short of a length delivery and Kusal missed the pull.  It was a wide ball but the third umpire informed the field umpire’s that Arshdeep had overstepped the line and it was a no-ball. 

The left-arm seamer bowler an inswinging delivery striding down the leg om the free-hit ball and Kusal flicked it for four runs. However, the pain and agony didn’t end there as it was the second time where the bowler had overstepped his crease. The very next ball was a knockout punch by the batter as he tonked another full delivery down the leg towards fine leg for a six. After bowling two no-balls in a row, Arshdeep was expected to finish the over with a legitimate ball. But to add to the damage caused by six runs, Arshdeep’s indiscipline compelled India to bowl one more ball in the over. 

The pacer conceded a hattrick of sixes and the captain clearly looked disturbed by such a disappointing performance. Also, fans heavily criticized the bowler for causing such damage to the team. 

Brilliant Hatrick!

Sad

LOL!

Sri Lanka smashed him badly

True that

Hmm

The king

Possible

Wow!

Amazing

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down