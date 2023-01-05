PAK vs NZ | Twitter blasts Pakistan for hosting New Zealand on highway-like flat surface

Today at 5:20 PM
In an era where Test cricket's impetus is fast moving forward towards obtaining a result at any cost, Pakistan seem to have failed to move with the times. The pitch in Karachi came under the scanner with harsh comments from broadcasters and players forced to use hammers to deal with footprints.
The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand seems to be heading to a no-result, thus possibly capping off the first series with all drawn Tests in quite a while given how fast-paced the modern red-ball game has begun. After a first draw that promised a thrilling ending but failed to deliver when the time came, the ongoing clash in the Karachi National Stadium is proving to be no different. The two sides batted for a combined 264 overs in the first innings with the Kiwis coming away with just a 41-run lead as they currently stand at 223/4 with Stumps on Day 4 fast approaching.
The state of the pitch was well summarised by renowned commentator Simon Doull in a bold comment on-air where he questioned where the responsibility lay for building such flat pitches not appropriate for Tests. The New Zealander went so far as to suggest it was the brainchild of host skipper Babar Azam and his pursuit for runs at the top of the order. Later in the day, pacer Naseem Shah was seen struggling with the deck as well. The youngster signalled for a hammer to be brought onto the field and took it himself in order to flatten the undulated surface owing to the bowling footmarks across four days.
Twitterati was quick to take to social media and express frustration at watching two competitive sides play out dull games without any intent or possibilites.
SIMON DOULL-"Where does this directive come from is it come from Babar who wants to bat on a road, and improve his own STATS"— CricREPLY🇮🇳 (@CricReply) January 5, 2023
"Doing the hard work himself" 🔨@iNaseemShah turns Thor!#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/l0EhxfJOyN— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2023
Today, Simon Dull openly said in commentary that does babar ask for such road pitches to improve his records?
If Babar plays in Pakistan for next 10 years, he ll break Tendulkar's tally.— Vikas Shukla (@VikasMic) January 5, 2023
It's an absolute road in Pakistan for #PakvsNZ
While every other country is trying make this format survive, #Pakistan is an absolute DEADSHOW. @TheRealPCB #BabarAzam
Only a Pakistan batting Collison can help NZ win this test match though I knew Kane Williamson will play @ 30's strike rate and tilt this game towards a draw.— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) January 5, 2023
The "Road" to successful batting is Flat pitches. #PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ #PakistanCricket #Pakistan #SimonDoull #— aashish sutar (@aashish_sutar) January 5, 2023
Bracewell batting makes a "road pitch" Look like a Turner. 😂😂@CowCorner183 #PAKvsNZ— cric guru (@bccicc) January 5, 2023
Over 250 runs, difficult for Pak Batting line up. Best bowling performance on road track.#RoadTrackPitch #PakvsNZ— Muhammad Kamran (@kaamm_iii) January 5, 2023
Looks like this test match is going to end without any conclusion as well.— Lal Saurabh Vikram S (@lal_saurabh) January 5, 2023
Only #bazball can produce result on absolute “road like pitch” :)
PCB needs to work to produce good pitches that keep this format up and running for the home crowd.#PakvsNZ
Naseem doing this by himself🫡 pic.twitter.com/C6LNr14oHF— •Yashfa• (@pctstan1) January 5, 2023
