PAK vs NZ | Twitter blasts Pakistan for hosting New Zealand on highway-like flat surface

Tim Southee's New Zealand had opted to bat first on the flat deck in Karachi

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:20 PM

In an era where Test cricket's impetus is fast moving forward towards obtaining a result at any cost, Pakistan seem to have failed to move with the times. The pitch in Karachi came under the scanner with harsh comments from broadcasters and players forced to use hammers to deal with footprints.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand seems to be heading to a no-result, thus possibly capping off the first series with all drawn Tests in quite a while given how fast-paced the modern red-ball game has begun. After a first draw that promised a thrilling ending but failed to deliver when the time came, the ongoing clash in the Karachi National Stadium is proving to be no different. The two sides batted for a combined 264 overs in the first innings with the Kiwis coming away with just a 41-run lead as they currently stand at 223/4 with Stumps on Day 4 fast approaching.

The state of the pitch was well summarised by renowned commentator Simon Doull in a bold comment on-air where he questioned where the responsibility lay for building such flat pitches not appropriate for Tests. The New Zealander went so far as to suggest it was the brainchild of host skipper Babar Azam and his pursuit for runs at the top of the order. Later in the day, pacer Naseem Shah was seen struggling with the deck as well. The youngster signalled for a hammer to be brought onto the field and took it himself in order to flatten the undulated surface owing to the bowling footmarks across four days.

Twitterati was quick to take to social media and express frustration at watching two competitive sides play out dull games without any intent or possibilites.

