PAK vs NZ | Twitter blasts Pakistan for hosting New Zealand on highway-like flat surface

The state of the pitch was well summarised by renowned commentator Simon Doull in a bold comment on-air where he questioned where the responsibility lay for building such flat pitches not appropriate for Tests. The New Zealander went so far as to suggest it was the brainchild of host skipper Babar Azam and his pursuit for runs at the top of the order. Later in the day, pacer Naseem Shah was seen struggling with the deck as well. The youngster signalled for a hammer to be brought onto the field and took it himself in order to flatten the undulated surface owing to the bowling footmarks across four days.