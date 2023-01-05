PAK vs NZ | Twitter labels Pakistan 'the Abrar Ahmed team' after he singlehandedly rescues them with two stunning efforts

However, two moments of pure magic on the field disrupted the visitors' walk in the park as they were left scurrying at 140/4 shortly after lunch. Having drawn criticism earlier in the day for wasting two crucial reviews in two overs, Abrar Ahmed was positioned at short midwicket as Naseem Shah steamed in to bowl. A length delivery on the pads was met with an uppish flick but it looked destined for the gaps and possibly heading to the boundary. However, the valiant Abrar took a couple of steps to his left before diving low at full stretch. The ball somehow stuck to his hand and the bowler wheeled away in celebration, having helped secure the crucial scalp of Tom Latham for 62 thus breaking a 109-run partnership.