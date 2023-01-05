PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to unnecessarily desperate Pakistan wasting two reviews in three overs trying to dismiss Kane Williamson

Today at 1:17 PM
The most prized possession in Test cricket is always going to be getting the opposition's marquee batsman out early on a flat deck. Pakistan seemed all too aware of that as the duo of Abrar Ahmed and Babar Azam reviewed twice unsuccessfully while trying to get rid of Kane Williamson in Karachi.
Pakistan's latest spinning sensation Abrar Ahmed found himself in hot water during the second Test match against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium on Thursday after wasting two of his team's precious review opportunities in quick succession. The hosts ended up on 408 in response to the Kiwi's total of 449 in the first innings, thus placing the match on pretty much an even keel on Day 4 of the encounter. However, the Men in Green attempt to force a reversal of fortunes by trying to get out star batsman Kane Williamson early in the second innings having scalped Devon Conway for a golden duck but were left disappointed at the end of it all.
The first incident occurred on the first ball of the 10th over with Williamson unbeaten on 7 off 29 deliveries. Abrar bowled a googly on the leg stump that did not seem to move much but did eventually strike Williamson on his pads following a failed attempt at a sweep. The Pakistan players immediately went up in appeal but the umpire shook his head to reject their claim. Abrar and his teammates seemed convinced that the ball had pitched in line and Azam left it up until the very end to signal for a review. Replays showed that the impact of the ball was clearly outside the leg stump as the commentators threw flak at the Pakistan skipper for the wasted review.
Undeterred, Azam decided to use their second review just a few balls later after Abrar pleaded his case to the skipper. In the 12th over, a full delivery pitching almost at yorker length hurtled into Williamson's pads around the leg stump once again. Another review after a long thought showed this time the pitch and impact were in line but the angle had taken the ball down the leg. Thus, within 11.2 overs, Pakistan had already wasted two reviews and just had one remaining at their disposal. The wasted reviews may prove costly for Pakistan as New Zealand were 76/1 on Lunch, and the former opposition skipper is still unbeaten on 29(83).
But why!
January 5, 2023
Just 2nd one!
January 5, 2023
Not anyone worse
I can't think of anyone worse than Babar Azam when it comes to DRS#PakvsNZ— xargar usman (@Xargarusman) January 5, 2023
Totally wasted
waste of DRS Review..Itna Ball Bahr jaraha hai...#PakvsNZ— Khuzaima Waseem (@hkhuzaima16) January 5, 2023
Ridiculous DRS
Abrar is on a secret mission to feed #CricketTwitter with content for ridiculous DRS calls #PakvsNZ— Arjit Anand 😷 (@arjitanand) January 5, 2023
Own agenda!
@TheRealPCB @bazidkhan81 @scottbstyris @Sdoull— Shariq Qamar (@ShariqMCP) January 5, 2023
PCB should appoint unbiased commentators
I thought Baber is the captain who take decision on reviews but they wanted to put all the blame on Sarfaraz. They have their own agenda #biasedcommentary #secondtest #pakvsnz
So quick but why!
You are so quick to review, if you had done batting as soon as possible, our position would have been better today. #PakvsNZ— Abid Abish🇵🇰 (@AbidAbish) January 5, 2023
Only one left
We’re 37/1 with 2 lost reviews and only 1 left🥲 #PakvsNZ— Pct devotee (mostly shadabs🥀) (@PctDevotee) January 5, 2023
Do some favours
Pak just lost 2 (poor) reviews..Sarfaraz doing no favours to Babar 😂..#PakistanCricket #PakvsNZ @babarazam258 #Pakistan #NZvsPAK @TheRealPCB #HighOnSports— Ashwini Sharma (@Ashoteric) January 5, 2023
Within 12 overs
Well done Captain Babar for losing both reviews within the 12 overs 👏 #PakvsNZ— Rana (@Rana37041888) January 5, 2023
