PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to unnecessarily desperate Pakistan wasting two reviews in three overs trying to dismiss Kane Williamson

The first incident occurred on the first ball of the 10th over with Williamson unbeaten on 7 off 29 deliveries. Abrar bowled a googly on the leg stump that did not seem to move much but did eventually strike Williamson on his pads following a failed attempt at a sweep. The Pakistan players immediately went up in appeal but the umpire shook his head to reject their claim. Abrar and his teammates seemed convinced that the ball had pitched in line and Azam left it up until the very end to signal for a review. Replays showed that the impact of the ball was clearly outside the leg stump as the commentators threw flak at the Pakistan skipper for the wasted review.