Reports | David Warner likely to replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023, Sarfaraz Khan to keep wickets

Today at 11:41 AM
As per TOI, David Warner would be asked to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who had a serious car accident on December 30. The Capitals team management will approach Warner to take up the role while Sarfaraz Khan is likely to keep the wickets for them.
According to the Times of India (TOI), Delhi Capitals team management will request David Warner to captain their franchise for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner, who has 5,881 runs in 162 IPL games at a strike rate of 140.69, will be offered the role to replace Rishabh Pant, who is expected to be away from the sport for a long time due to an accident he had in the early hours of December 30 on National Highway 58.
Keeping in mind Pant has been keeping wickets for them over the past five years, the Capitals did not break the bank for any other wicket-keeper. They got Phil Salt and Abhishek Porel for the job, but in all likelihood, the gloves will be primarily offered to Sarfaraz Khan as per the report.
"Pant has been the mainstay of the middle-order. Warner has experience in leading IPL teams. The management will speak to him. The middle order needs an impactful India batting now. Sarfaraz will be asked to keep wickets if the combination asks for it. Meanwhile, the team will be looking for a domestic wicketkeeper or a strong batter," a source explained to TOI on Wednesday.
The Capitals acquired the Aussie left-hander at the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹6.25 crores after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who won the prestigious title under his leadership in 2016.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.