Reports | David Warner likely to replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023, Sarfaraz Khan to keep wickets

According to the Times of India (TOI), Delhi Capitals team management will request David Warner to captain their franchise for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner, who has 5,881 runs in 162 IPL games at a strike rate of 140.69, will be offered the role to replace Rishabh Pant, who is expected to be away from the sport for a long time due to an accident he had in the early hours of December 30 on National Highway 58.