ZIM vs IRE | England’s Gary Ballance to make Zimbabwe debut in Ireland T20Is

Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza, one of the nominees of ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, will not feature in the Ireland series after Zimbabwe Cricket granted him permission to play franchise cricket in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pacer Blessing Muzarabani will not play the Ireland T20Is as well after picking up an injury, while Regis Chakabva and Milton Shumba have been dropped following their woeful outings in Australia during the last T20 World Cup.