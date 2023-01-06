BBL 2022/23 | Jhye Richardson to miss competition’s two-three weeks due to hamstring strain

In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Jhye Richardson has the second most wickets with 15 scalps in seven matches at an average of 12.47 and an economy rate of 6.76. However, during their six-wicket defeat against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday, he limped off Perth Stadium in pain. A day after, his scans returned a minor strain, resulting in him missing the competition for at least two or three weeks.

"It's on the very minor end of a hamstring strain. Unfortunately, it’s the same hamstring that he did injure six to 12 months ago so we may need to take the cautious route,” Scorchers head coach Adam Voges told the reporters, as quoted by Cricket Australia.

"I think you need to (be cautious) with someone of Jhye's calibre, but we've got a world-class medical staff here and I'll trust them to put the work in with Jhye. Hopefully, we'll get him back on the park as soon as possible."

Scorchers, who are currently at the top of the points table with five wins and two defeats, won’t have the services of Richardson until the finals, which is probably what they will make given the form they are in. However, in his absence, they will have Lance Morris for the first time this season after Cricket Australia decided to release him from their Test squad against South Africa on Friday, along with Marcus Harris.