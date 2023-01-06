More Options

BBL | Twitter reacts to rare double review on penultimate ball leading to shambolic third umpire decision

Jordan Silk was left dismayed after the controversial decision

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:45 PM

There are few situations in cricket more chaotic than the last over of an intense T20 chase in a competition near the end of its round-robin stages. The penultimate ball of the Sydney Sixers- Melbourne Stars clash saw two reviews taken simultaneously before the umpires revealed a horrible decision.

The Sydney Sixers racked up their ninth straight victory over the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League as they pushed their way to a six-wicket win in a high-scoring run chase with a ball to spare. James Vince starred for the visitors at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with an unbeaten 91 off 59 deliveries, lacing his knock with nine boundaries and two maximums. However, it was up to the non-striker Dan Christian to hit the winning runs with a boundary when the team required two runs in as many balls but the all-rounder had to be sent out for the job only after a shocking umpiring decision resigned Jordan Silk to walk back to the pavilion.

Luke Wood banged in a short delivery on the fourth ball of the final over that seemed to be rising well above Jordan Silk. However, the batsman climbed up on his toes and attempted to smack the ball between square leg and third man to seal the game off. He failed to reach up to the Kookaburra quickly enough and the ball instead sailed straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves as Silk stood on the crease disappointed. But to add chaos, non-striker Vince had sprinted off to complete a run and Silk was left chasing lost ground as Wood collected the throw from the keeper and safely dismantled the bails. 

While the umpires signalled the third umpire to adjudge whether Silk was run-out, the Stars used a DRS review to see if there was a nick. Replays showed that there was a slight uptick in the snicko and Silk was thus ruled out, but controversy ensued for two reasons. Firstly, the ball seemed to be well over Silk's head as he protested quite boldly while walking off the field. Additionally, different angles of the incident showed there was nearly a foot's gap between the bat and the ball at the moment the snicko indicated a sound, further adding to Silk's frustration who addressed the issue in his post-match interview. Twitterati was quick to take the opportunity to highlight the severe lack of professionalism in umpiring in Australia even though the result of the review would have made little difference given what looked like a clear run-out. 

How is that out???

He was not happy at all

Big shocker

Looks like that only

Guaranted drunk

Only god can answer this or the 3rd umpire

Worst

Blind umpire

How on earth?

Absolutely horrible

