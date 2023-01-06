BBL | Twitter reacts to rare double review on penultimate ball leading to shambolic third umpire decision

While the umpires signalled the third umpire to adjudge whether Silk was run-out, the Stars used a DRS review to see if there was a nick. Replays showed that there was a slight uptick in the snicko and Silk was thus ruled out, but controversy ensued for two reasons. Firstly, the ball seemed to be well over Silk's head as he protested quite boldly while walking off the field. Additionally, different angles of the incident showed there was nearly a foot's gap between the bat and the ball at the moment the snicko indicated a sound, further adding to Silk's frustration who addressed the issue in his post-match interview. Twitterati was quick to take the opportunity to highlight the severe lack of professionalism in umpiring in Australia even though the result of the review would have made little difference given what looked like a clear run-out.