PAK vs NZ | Twitter holds its breath as nail-biting Day 5 draw ends with Pakistan 14 runs and New Zealand one wicket short of victory

The Kiwi pulled off a shock start to the final day by getting two of the top three batters out for a duck and eventually reducing Pakistan to 80/5. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed added to his 78 in the first innings with a career-defining 118(176), taking the team to 46 runs short of the target with four wickets still in hand. The new ball was taken as soon as it became available and brought with it yet another twist to the game. New Zealand scalped three wickets for 14 runs, including that of the centurion, thus needing just one wicket to win with the hosts still requiring 32 runs.