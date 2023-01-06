PAK vs NZ | Twitter holds its breath as nail-biting Day 5 draw ends with Pakistan 14 runs and New Zealand one wicket short of victory

Today at 6:53 PM
The second Test in Karachi produced a riveting finale to a well-competed series between New Zealand and Pakistan as the visitors failed to triumph despite a clinical display. The Kiwis triggered two batting collapses on either end of Pakistan's batting innings only for the hosts to eke out a draw.
The much-anticipated clash between New Zealand and Pakistan finally lived up to its billing as the second Test at the Karachi National Stadium ended in spectacular fashion on Friday. The game had all the elements to go down as an instant classic after having seemed like a dead draw till late in the game, only for the Black Caps to seize the advantage on the final day with some breathtaking bowling. Eventually, they could not wrap up Pakistan in their chase of 319, even avoiding a loss at the end given the hosts ended on 304/9, even as questions around bad light kept interrupting play.
The Kiwi had posted a commanding total of 449 in the first innings on the back of a Devon Conway century and a record 104-run 10th-wicket partnership even as Abrar Ahmed scalped four. The Men in Green responded commendably with a score of 108, driven by a Saud Shakeel ton. New Zealand racked up 277/5 on the penultimate day as Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell top scored with 74, sending the hosts into bat at twilight on Day 4.
The Kiwi pulled off a shock start to the final day by getting two of the top three batters out for a duck and eventually reducing Pakistan to 80/5. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed added to his 78 in the first innings with a career-defining 118(176), taking the team to 46 runs short of the target with four wickets still in hand. The new ball was taken as soon as it became available and brought with it yet another twist to the game. New Zealand scalped three wickets for 14 runs, including that of the centurion, thus needing just one wicket to win with the hosts still requiring 32 runs.
A Naseem Shah blitz raised the home side's support as they inched just 14 runs short of a famous victory but the umpires deemed it unsafe to carry on due to bad lights with just three overs remaining in the game. Twitterati was left both amazed and frustrated with the game as the encounter promised a lot yet only delivered a no result in the end.
