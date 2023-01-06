Reports | Middlesex in talks to join Pakistan Super League in 2024

Today at 12:04 PM
As per a report filed by The Cricketer, Middlesex are having serious discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of having a team in the Pakistan Super League. Although even if things go well, Middlesex won’t take part in PSL’s upcoming edition, which starts next month.
According to The Cricketer, England's Middlesex County Cricket Club are in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The discussions, which are currently in the preliminary stage, have so far been positive between the two sides, and if the negotiations become successful, the English county will join Pakistan’s elite T20 competition in 2024.
“The PCB are interested in including overseas domestic teams in the PSL and we have held talks with them,” the Middlesex chief executive, Andrew Cornish, told The Cricketer, as quoted by The Guardian. “Those talks have been very positive and we expect them to continue in the coming weeks.”
Expectedly, Middlesex won’t be in the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL, scheduled to get underway on February 13. However, their squad will be sent on a brief pre-season warm-up trip as a show of commitment to the PCB.
Middlesex have won Vitality T20 Blast, England’s domestic T20 tournament only once, and that too 15 years ago. In fact, that was the only time when they advanced beyond the quarter-finals. Last year, they lost 10 of their 14 league games and finished eighth of nine teams in the southern group.
The PSL is broadcast in England by Sky Sports network, under a three-year deal agreed upon in 2021.
