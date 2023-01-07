AUS vs SA | Twitter gets divided over honest Steve Smith’s potential ‘catch of the summer’ given not out by TV umpire due to soft signal

The incident happened after the first ball of the fifth over, by Hazlewood, who bowled a good length delivery that was shaping away from the outside off stump. Elgar tried to defend it, only to find an edge, and Smith, placed at the second slip, stretched his right hand to pluck it over the turf. However, unlike his teammates, he was not sure about the catch and keeping this in mind, on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney gave a soft signal not out before sending it upstairs.