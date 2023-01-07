BCCI appoint All-India Senior Men Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma recommended for role of chairman

Today at 5:11 PM
In a recent development, BCCI have announced the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday after shortlisting around 600 applications. Also, Chetan Sharma has been recommended to chair the selection committee which also includes the names of Shiv Sundar Das and Salil Ankola.
The Indian cricket team has been going around a lot of changes with aspect to administrative responsibilities. The selection committee was scrapped recently and the board assigned the work of appointing the new selectors to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC have now come up with the selection panel after going through around 600 Applications.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” the official statement read.
The board has once again recommended the name of Chetan Sharma to chair the selection panel. Shiv Sundar Das who played 23 Tests and Subroto Banerjee with an experience of a single Test are the other members of the committee. Also, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath will work as members of the selection committee.
NEWS 🚨- BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2023
Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.
More details 👇👇https://t.co/K5EUPk454Y
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.