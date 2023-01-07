Captaincy is hard thing and Babar Azam can feel it at present, reckons Inzamam-ul-Haq

Today at 11:49 AM
Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Babar Azam certainly understands how much pressure can captaincy bring to anyone’s life following Pakistan’s back-to-back disappointing Test series at home. However, the former Pakistan skipper has also remarked everyone should give him support in his tough phase.
Following a thrilling draw against New Zealand on Friday, Pakistan ended the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle without a single win at home. They were beaten by Australia earlier last year and recently lost to England by 3-0 before their two-match Test series against the Kiwis ended in a 0-0 draw. These results simultaneously ended Pakistan’s hopes to qualify for the WTC final.
During an event hosted by Cricket Pakistan, former Pakistani batter Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke about Babar Azam, who has been heavily criticized lately. Inzamam opined Babar has been performing brilliantly with the bat to silence his critics, but this pressure of leadership is a ‘hard thing’ which he now realizes. At the same time, the 52-year-old is confident that Babar will learn and develop with time.
“There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time,” said Inzamam, as quoted by India Today. “The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don't think he should be replaced.”
Further, Inzamam backed Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yusuf despite their recent failures.
“There are ups and downs in the performance of the team, but Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf have done a good job,” he added.
