IND vs SL | Twitter praises Suryakumar Yadav as he makes mockery of Sri Lankan bowling attack with blistering hundred

Indian batters steamrolled the opposition in the third T20I of the series against Sri Lanka as they crossed the 200-run mark in 18 overs and were heading for a mammoth total. Rahul Tripathi and Shubhman Gill contributed with 35 and 46 runs respectively but Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the innings. He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the start and they were helpless against the demolition caused by the batter.