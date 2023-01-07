IND vs SL | Twitter praises Suryakumar Yadav as he makes mockery of Sri Lankan bowling attack with blistering hundred

Today at 8:40 PM
Suryakumar Yadav has been playing some sensational knocks in T20I cricket with his fluent timing and the ability to innovate shots according to the field. The 32-year-old played one more impressive knock with a hundred against Sri Lanka in the third T20I helping the team cross the 200-run mark.
Indian batters steamrolled the opposition in the third T20I of the series against Sri Lanka as they crossed the 200-run mark in 18 overs and were heading for a mammoth total. Rahul Tripathi and Shubhman Gill contributed with 35 and 46 runs respectively but Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the innings. He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the start and they were helpless against the demolition caused by the batter.
Suryakumar scored his century in 45 balls with a single in the penultimate over from Kasun Rajitha. Scoring the third T20I century of his career was a special moment for the batter and so he wore a bright smile on his face after achieving the feat. Fans were also impressed with an extraordinary passage of play produced by the batter and praised him on Twitter.
Only @surya_14kumar can do this. That is why @surya_14kumar is the no1 T20 batsman in the world.#SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/S7SIHnQrsi— The Real Cricket (@TheRealCricket_) January 7, 2023
I mean it's not everyone's cup of tea 😭♥️ #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/GGmBjmxuSi— Sam (@Samridhiii_) January 7, 2023
Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams. #SuryakumarYadav— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2023
That's the face of opponents when Suryakumar Yadav bats. #SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7yeXYTo5t2— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 7, 2023
Shift + ⬆️ + ➡️ + D #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/SGa79w3owV— Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 7, 2023
When Surya Playsss 🔥🔥#INDvSL #SuryakumarYadav #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/lQcgyXqLKy— Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) January 7, 2023
Mr. 360 for a reason, pray for 100.👑#SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/TZhGnVJujv— Rashmi Pandey (@ra89235257) January 7, 2023
#SuryakumarYadav Right now...— PRATIK KUMAR SWAIN (@itspratik007) January 7, 2023
Absolutely stunning...Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/Pi1kP1ZMsF
Surya haters right now 🤣#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/yAzp36Yxzc— Sonu Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@SonuYadav409) January 7, 2023
Indian cricket fans watching Suryakumar Yadav carrying Indian T20 team since last 1 year!— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 7, 2023
Rahul Tripathi innings > Shubman Gill!#SuryakumarYadav #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ypOEuQw0V5
