IND vs SL | Twitter praises Suryakumar Yadav as he makes mockery of Sri Lankan bowling attack with blistering hundred

Suryakumar Yadav scored third T20I hundred of his career against Sri Lanka

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:40 PM

Suryakumar Yadav has been playing some sensational knocks in T20I cricket with his fluent timing and the ability to innovate shots according to the field. The 32-year-old played one more impressive knock with a hundred against Sri Lanka in the third T20I helping the team cross the 200-run mark.

Indian batters steamrolled the opposition in the third T20I of the series against Sri Lanka as they crossed the 200-run mark in 18 overs and were heading for a mammoth total. Rahul Tripathi and Shubhman Gill contributed with 35 and 46 runs respectively but Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the innings. He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the start and they were helpless against the demolition caused by the batter. 

Suryakumar scored his century in 45 balls with a single in the penultimate over from Kasun Rajitha. Scoring the third T20I century of his career was a special moment for the batter and so he wore a bright smile on his face after achieving the feat. Fans were also impressed with an extraordinary passage of play produced by the batter and praised him on Twitter. 

