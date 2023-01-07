IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s audacious century guides India to 91-run victory in series decider

India displayed a clinical performance in Rajkot to earn a series victory over Sri Lanka in the T20Is winning the series decider by 91 runs. The Men in Blue chose to bat first after winning the toss and it was ‘The Suryakumar Yadav show’ which decimated the opposition. The stylish batter played one of the most memorable knocks of his career by pulling off some incredible scoops during the third T20I hundred of his career.