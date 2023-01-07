More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s audacious century guides India to 91-run victory in series decider

Suryakumar Yadav scored a century against Sri Lanka in the third T20I

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:27 PM

India have won the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 2-1 on Saturday as they won the series decider by 91 runs in Rajkot. Suryakumar Yadav led India to victory with a sensational knock of unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls laced with seven fours and nine sixes.

India displayed a clinical performance in Rajkot to earn a series victory over Sri Lanka in the T20Is winning the series decider by 91 runs. The Men in Blue chose to bat first after winning the toss and it was ‘The Suryakumar Yadav show’ which decimated the opposition. The stylish batter played one of the most memorable knocks of his career by pulling off some incredible scoops during the third T20I hundred of his career. 

Suryakumar scored unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls to help the team post a total of 229/5. Shubhman Gill was the second highest run-scorer with 46 runs from 36 balls. The opposition never looked comfortable while chasing such a mammoth total and they lost wickets at regular intervals before they were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. 

Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps for 20 runs while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets each. Axar Patel also chipped in with one wicket for 19 runs and the bowling unit produced a clinical effort to bundle out the opposition.

