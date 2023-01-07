IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s audacious century guides India to 91-run victory in series decider

Today at 10:27 PM
India have won the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 2-1 on Saturday as they won the series decider by 91 runs in Rajkot. Suryakumar Yadav led India to victory with a sensational knock of unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls laced with seven fours and nine sixes.
India displayed a clinical performance in Rajkot to earn a series victory over Sri Lanka in the T20Is winning the series decider by 91 runs. The Men in Blue chose to bat first after winning the toss and it was ‘The Suryakumar Yadav show’ which decimated the opposition. The stylish batter played one of the most memorable knocks of his career by pulling off some incredible scoops during the third T20I hundred of his career.
Suryakumar scored unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls to help the team post a total of 229/5. Shubhman Gill was the second highest run-scorer with 46 runs from 36 balls. The opposition never looked comfortable while chasing such a mammoth total and they lost wickets at regular intervals before they were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs.
Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps for 20 runs while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets each. Axar Patel also chipped in with one wicket for 19 runs and the bowling unit produced a clinical effort to bundle out the opposition.
Superb
Superb innings for Suryakumar Yadav!#INDvSL #3rdT20i #Rajkot pic.twitter.com/SvP7JPTPkh— Thimira Navod (@ImThimira07) January 7, 2023
Intent players
#RahulTripathi and #SuryakumarYadav , both their ages at debut show our conservativeness in the t20 players selection . #INDvSL #Kohli #HardikPandya #Adipurush— vijay sharma (@vijaymzn298) January 7, 2023
Bloody insane
This guy has a career strike of 180 in t20i cricket...these are is vedio game stats dude...Bloody Insane...#SuryakumarYadav— _Bobbaboiii_ (@IMNamanYadav9) January 7, 2023
One man show
One man show of "Surya" now India has won T20 series....— Virendra kumar (@Virendr69180344) January 7, 2023
#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/7lpmgQjwE9
Unbelievable innings
Unbelievable inning 👏🏻🫡— Deepak Kumar Ray🏏🏏🥰🥰❤️❤️🔥🔥🌞🌞 (@DeepakK67856109) January 7, 2023
Maintaining 360 degrees in freezing cold🔥 Suryakumar Yadav bhai ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FnvI5ZpKoO
We win
Congratulations team india 💐🇮🇳🔥🥳🔥❤️❤️❤️.#INDvSL #HardikPandya #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/MXBeY9dUNP— Raj Kumar (@rajrpyagati) January 7, 2023
Just wow
Suryakumar Yadav after 43 t20i innings:— RK (@Mahigoat007) January 7, 2023
Runs - 1578
Average - 46.41
Strike Rate - 180.34
Hundreds - 3
Chokebd after 43 t20i innings:
Runs-818
Average-22
Strike rate-122
Hundreds-0#INDvSL #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/NRuYeu2dsy
Sensational Surya
𝓢𝓮𝓷𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓢𝓾𝓻𝔂𝓪 👏👏— Samarth Patel (@digitalsamarth_) January 7, 2023
3⃣rd T20I ton for @surya_14kumar & what an outstanding knock this has been 🧨 🏏🔥#INDvSL #SuryakumarYadav #SKYHI pic.twitter.com/FujWXVQ8Sn
Fire hai
सूर्य कुमार यादव 🔥🔥🔥#INDvSL#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/cmDWAza4KV— Khayali_Pulav💎 (@iabhitweets_) January 7, 2023
Surya stuff
Just Suryakumar Yadav things! pic.twitter.com/nSfm5F7h1C#SuryakumarYadav— Live Cricketers (@livecricketers) January 7, 2023
