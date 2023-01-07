IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav's signature shot leaves skipper Hardik Pandya mesmerized

Chamika Karunaratne was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Suryakumar was facing the second ball of the over. The bowler bowled the delivery a fraction short and the batter had already anticipated it. Suryakumar shuffled across the stumps to get underneath the ball. He then whipped the delivery over square leg to get a maximum. The shot went high in the air and it also crossed the boundary ropes with ease.