IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav's signature shot leaves skipper Hardik Pandya mesmerized

Suryakumar Yadav is currently going through red hot form in T20I cricket and he displays it with fluent stroke making time and again. Suryakumar once again played some sublime shots including his signature shot over leg-side against Sri Lanka in the third T20I which impressed captain Hardik Pandya.
India have done well so far in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in the first innings as they scored 92 runs from 10 overs with the loss of two wickets. Rahul Tripathi played a cameo of 35 runs in the powerplay and Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch in the shortest format with some sublime strokes. His series of shots also involved the signature stroke over the leg side which also impressed skipper Hardik Pandya.
Chamika Karunaratne was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Suryakumar was facing the second ball of the over. The bowler bowled the delivery a fraction short and the batter had already anticipated it. Suryakumar shuffled across the stumps to get underneath the ball. He then whipped the delivery over square leg to get a maximum. The shot went high in the air and it also crossed the boundary ropes with ease.
Such was the beauty of the shot that it left captain Hardik Pandya in disbelief and he clearly showed amazement with his facial expression. Twitterati were quick to notice the appreciation from the captain and they also praised Suryakumar for his lovely stroke-making.
