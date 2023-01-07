PAK vs NZ | We all are ‘super proud’ of Sarfaraz Ahmed, hails Wasim Akram

Today at 12:50 PM
Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Sarfaraz Ahmed after the latter’s valiant 118 in the second innings helped Pakistan draw the second Test against New Zealand. Akram highlighted how clinical the knock was under immense pressure which eventually played a crucial role in Pakistan’s escape.
On Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand, Pakistan were left reeling at 80/5 inside the first session after coming to chase 319. Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed then steadied the ship, stitching a 123-run partnership while batting more than 40 overs together before the former fell for 32 off 146 balls, to Michael Bracewell.
However, Sarfaraz held on and continued to fight along with Agha Salman to take the game to deeper before he notched his fourth Test hundred – his first after his return to red-ball cricket after four years – in Karachi. He departed after scoring 118 off 176 balls, but that was enough for Pakistan to save a humiliating defeat as they closed on 304/9.
Taking on Twitter, Wasim Akram praised Sarfaraz for his stupendous knock under pressure, which eventually helped him to earn Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series award. “What a knock from @SarfarazA_54 and that too under pressure in fourth innings . We all are super proud of you,” the former Pakistani skipper tweeted.
Pakistan will next play New Zealand on January 9 when their first of the three-match ODI series will get underway.
What a knock from @SarfarazA_54 and that too under pressure in fourth innings . We all are super proud of you 👏. #PAKvNZ— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 6, 2023
