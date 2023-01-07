Reports | Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery in Mumbai

The BCCI has preferred Pant’s injuries to be treated by the board’s own medical team. Also, the cost of the air ambulance while shifting Pant to Mumbai was borne by the board. With the wicketkeeper batter sustaining a severe injury, he might miss the action for several months. India have four key assignments of the Australia Test series at home, the World Test Championship final, and the ODI World Cup in October-November which the cricketer might miss.