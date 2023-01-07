Reports | Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery in Mumbai

Today at 5:11 PM
According to a report published by the PTI, Rishabh Pant has undergone a successful knee ligament surgery conducted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday. Pant was airlifted from the Dehradun hospital to Mumbai on Wednesday for the examination of ligament tears.
According to a report published by PTI, Rishabh Pant underwent the knife recently at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The cricketer was recently airlifted from the Dehradun hospital after being involved in a fatal car accident. He was examined by the doctors in Mumbai for his ligament tears and underwent successful knee ligament surgery. The BCCI sources also confirmed the development of the cricketer going through successful treatment.
"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," PTI reported a BCCI source as saying.
The BCCI has preferred Pant’s injuries to be treated by the board’s own medical team. Also, the cost of the air ambulance while shifting Pant to Mumbai was borne by the board. With the wicketkeeper batter sustaining a severe injury, he might miss the action for several months. India have four key assignments of the Australia Test series at home, the World Test Championship final, and the ODI World Cup in October-November which the cricketer might miss.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.