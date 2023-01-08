AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa avoid clean-sweep in Australia after rain and late resistance reward them for securing face-saving draw

Batting first, Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 195 and Steve Smith’s 104 – his 30th Test hundred – helped Australia put up 495/4 before Pat Cummins decided to declare in order to approach a positive result. The ploy almost worked as South Africa were down to 167/7, and at one point, it looked like they were heading to yet another defeat. However, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer had other plans as they steadied the ship to forge an 85-run stand for the eighth wicket. But three quick wickets from Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made sure South Africa finished with 255 in the first innings, 20 runs fewer than the total to ask Australia to bat again.