AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa avoid clean-sweep in Australia after rain and late resistance reward them for securing face-saving draw

South Africa drew Sydney Test against Australia.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:24 PM

A total of four session’s washout, coupled with their resistance on Day 5 of the third and final Test in Sydney, helped South Africa draw against Australia to escape a humiliating 3-0 whitewash. After being followed on, South Africa were 106/2 in the second innings when players shook hands.

After staging two below-par performances in the first two Tests, South African batters finally lived up to their expectations in Sydney against Australia in the third and final match of the tour. However, it won’t be wrong to say that they got significant assistance from rain to end the tour without any defeat as four of the match’s sessions, which included all three on Day 3, were washed out.

Batting first, Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 195 and Steve Smith’s 104 – his 30th Test hundred – helped Australia put up 495/4 before Pat Cummins decided to declare in order to approach a positive result. The ploy almost worked as South Africa were down to 167/7, and at one point, it looked like they were heading to yet another defeat. However, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer had other plans as they steadied the ship to forge an 85-run stand for the eighth wicket. But three quick wickets from Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made sure South Africa finished with 255 in the first innings, 20 runs fewer than the total to ask Australia to bat again.

Predictably, Cummins enforced the follow-on, and Dean Elgar departed cheaply yet again. However, Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, and Temba Bavuma held on and ensured there won’t be any more hiccups before they eventually shook hands to end the contest as a hard-fought draw.

