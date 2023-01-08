BPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan adds yet another episode to heated arguments with umpires

Shakib has been criticized earlier for his behavior with umpires and he was seen getting angry once again. He was facing the 16th over of the innings bowled by Rejaur Rahman Raja. The bowler bowled a slow bouncer on the fourth ball which climbed over the head of Shakib and went past him to the wicketkeeper. The umpire adjudged it as the first bounce while Shakib was expecting it to be called wide.