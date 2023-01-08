IND vs SL | New universe boss is Suryakumar Yadav, claims Danish Kaneria

Today at 4:44 PM
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is the new universe boss after he played a knock of unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls. Kaneria further praised Suryakumar saying even AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle look pale when he is playing at his best.
Suryakumar Yadav has been making headlines in the T20Is ever since his international debut but the batter elevated his status in the shortest format with a sublime knock against Sri Lanka on Saturday. He amassed unbeaten 112 runs from 51 balls racking up his third century in the T20Is. His innings helped the Indian team cross the 200-run mark in the first innings and secure an easy win over the opponents.
Many former cricketers have praised the cricketer and former Pakistan spinner Danesh Kaneria has also showered a lot of praise on Suryakumar for his brilliant knock stating he is the new universe boss in world cricket.
"The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now, what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that,” Kaneria said as quoted by Hindusthan Times.
"You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale in front of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level,” he added.
The Indian team will now lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series from January 10 and Suryakumar will look forward to carrying the momentum from the T20I series.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.