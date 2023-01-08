IND vs SL | Would be disheartened with Suryakumar Yadav’s shots if I was bowler, admits Hardik Pandya

Today at 9:35 AM
After Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent knock in Rajkot, where he tore Sri Lankan bowlers apart to smash an unbeaten 51-ball 112, Hardik Pandya admitted he would be ‘disheartened’ if he was on the receiving end against him. Hardik also praised Rahul Tripathi, who set the tone by hitting a 16-ball 35.
On Saturday in the series decider against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav took the center stage by slamming his third T20I hundred at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Riding on his stupendous knock, which was laced with nine sixes and seven fours, the Men in Blue put up a massive total of 228/5 after Hardik Pandya opted to bat. On his second T20I outing, Rahul Tripathi shone with the bat as well, smashing 35 off just 16 balls to set the platform before Suryakumar carried on the momentum to take India to a winning total.
Coming to defend, Indian bowlers did not disappoint either, taking all ten Sri Lankan wickets in just 16.4 overs for `137 to ensure India’s series triumph with a convincing 91-run victory. While Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowler by claiming 3/20, Hardik, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in as well, taking two wickets each.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik lauded Suryakumar and Tripathi for their superb knocks. Besides, the Indian skipper did not forget to appreciate Axar Patel, who hit a breezy nine-ball 21 and was later named the Player of the Series.
"He (Suryakumar) has been surprising everyone and making everyone know that batting is very easy. If I were a bowler, I would be disheartened by the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders," Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"Special mention to Rahul Tripathi as well, who played so well with the ball moving. Don't need to tell Sky much, whenever he finds a situation when he is not sure, we try to find a solution. More often than not, he has been doing it all on his own. Very proud of Axar. This series will give him a lot of confidence. It adds a lot of value to the team as well.”
India will next play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
