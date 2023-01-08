PAK vs NZ | Matt Henry to miss Pakistan and India ODIs due to abdominal strain

Matt Henry has become the third New Zealand fast bowler to be ruled out of this month’s ODI series in Pakistan and India due to injury. Henry joins Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson on the sideline after bowling through an abdominal strain on the final day of the drawn second Test in Karachi.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been sidelined from the upcoming ODIs in Pakistan and India after picking up an abdominal strain lately. The 31-year-old will return home with the other members of the Test squad, who just had a 0-0 draw in the two-match series in Pakistan. New Zealand, meanwhile, are yet to name a replacement for Henry.

"It has been tough playing ten days essentially out of the last 12 (in Karachi) and that being full days with no weather breaks," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, reported ESPNCricinfo. "So when you've been in the field for eight sessions in each Test match, I guess there is natural wear and tear on players."

Henry is expected to be sidelined for between two to four weeks, indicating that he should make his return for the Black Caps’ next Test assignment, which will be against England in Mount Maunganui from February 16 onwards. The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will get underway next Monday, and the three-match series in India to follow from a week later on Wednesday.

To replace Henry, Jacob Duffy is the favourties to make the cut, as per stuff.co.nz. Duffy has already booked a place for India’s contingent and is now likely to travel to Pakistan as well.

Kyle Jamieson, who is still recovering from a back injury that he picked up in England last June, is expected to near a return at the domestic level with the Auckland Aces in the Twenty20 Super Smash.

“He’s due to start playing for Auckland again within about a week or so,” Stead confirmed Jamieson’s development, as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

“We’ll make a decision a little bit closer to the time around the England test series whether that is maybe a step too far, or whether it is the right time for him to play again. He's been out of cricket for a long time now and I think it would be silly to push too quickly and set him back again.”